As AI expands in HR, user caution grows

The expansion of AI capabilities in HR platforms is challenging users to deploy these tools in a way that doesn't run afoul of the law or trust in their company.

AI is drilling deeper into every HR process, as shown at the SAP SuccessConnect conference in Lisbon this week. The conference detailed a range of new AI features, including new payroll inquiry capabilities enabled by SuccessFactors' use of SAP AI copilot Joule and AI features that recommend roles to candidates.

One new AI in HR capability that underscores SuccessFactors' approach is a text analyzer to check for biased HR documents, such as performance reviews.

"We're embedding business AI into the fabric of the application," said Dan Beck, president and chief product officer at SAP SuccessFactors, in an interview. "Anywhere in the system you have text, you can check it for bias, you can enrich it." He said it will suggest performance reviews and goals.

SuccessFactors plans to add 30 new AI in HR use cases or capabilities by mid-November. But AI tools aren't like any other tech upgrade. Ethical and legal issues accompany AI deployment, and the regulatory landscape is shifting rapidly, complicating the deployment of any AI tool.

The use of AI in HR faces a minefield of regulation and legal threats over potential bias and discrimination concerns. The Equal Opportunity Employment Commission has warned employers repeatedly of the risk of bias. The European Union has labeled AI's use in HR as "high risk," and in the U.S., many lawmakers in the states and in Congress are exploring regulations that could affect the use of AI in HR.