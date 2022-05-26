Top benefits of data governance for businesses

All companies face the need to measure and analyze their business performance. The bigger the organization, the bigger the problem, with various operating companies, business units and departments all having their own priorities and ways of doing things. That includes how they handle their data, which makes strong enterprise data governance a must.

For example, say you want to answer a seemingly simple question like, "Who are my most profitable customers?" To do so, you need to be able to gather data from around the enterprise on customers, the products they buy and the costs involved in marketing and selling to them. Even if you can do that, just figuring out how much revenue is associated with a given customer may be no trivial task.

For example, if it's a complex multinational company, you need to be sure your sales teams have correctly identified that operations they've invoiced for purchases are part of the broader entity. It's easy enough to figure out that Shell USA and Shell UK are part of parent company Shell PLC, but what about Pennzoil or Jiffy Lube? They're also Shell subsidiaries.

How data governance can help companies Data governance is a set of processes to actively manage and control data and how it's used in an organization. It involves the development of internal data standards and policies, as well as procedures for enforcing them to help ensure that data is accurate, consistent and used properly. Here are the key benefits that a successful data governance program can produce in an organization.

1. Greater efficiency If you have well-governed data and the ability to do business analytics with it, you can improve operational efficiency in many areas. A rule of thumb is that 20% of your customers provide 80% of your profits; accurately measuring which customers are best for the business enables you to better target your marketing and sales investments. By understanding product profitability, you can weed out underperforming product lines and invest more money in ones that show promise. Analyzing business processes can reveal opportunities to improve them -- but only if the data underlying those processes is reliable.

2. Better data quality Despite significant IT investments, maintaining good data quality remains an intractable problem. A study published in 2019 by software vendor Experian Data Quality found that 95% of organizations feel the impact of poor data quality; in more concrete terms, respondents to a 2020 Gartner survey estimated that low-quality data cost their organizations an average of $12.9 million annually. The effects of data quality issues can be profound, which is why data quality improvement efforts are a key part of data governance programs. Improved data quality helps reduce operational errors and increase analytics accuracy. Although there are no magic bullets, a good start includes creating a data quality mindset and regularly auditing and measuring data quality levels as part of the governance process.

3. Better compliance In healthcare, financial services and other industries, there are significant penalties for poor regulatory compliance. For example, pharmaceutical companies are required by law to track their marketing and advertising expenditures. Failures to comply with regulations have led to multiple billion-dollar settlements and others amounting to hundreds of millions of dollars with the U.S. Department of Justice since 2009. With these sorts of sums involved, accurate and auditable reporting of data is crucial. GDPR, the California Consumer Privacy Act and other data privacy laws also add new compliance requirements on the use of personal data about customers in various sectors. Without solid data security and privacy protections underpinned by effective governance, companies could face fines and lawsuits.

4. Better decision-making If your organization has a sound base of data, it will be able to confidently make better business decisions. Executives and workers can plan, monitor and act on marketing promotions, price adjustments, product strategy, customer service and other aspects of business operations in a more informed way. That all depends, though, on end users having access to accurate data for strategic planning, business intelligence and advanced analytics applications.

5. Improved business performance Ultimately, the benefits described above should lead to increased revenue and profits. It really does seem that high-performing companies take data governance more seriously than other organizations do. For example, a 2018 McKinsey survey found that "breakaway companies" were twice as likely to strongly agree that their data governance strategy enabled them to identify and prioritize important data assets. Improving business performance should be the goal of any corporate initiative, and data governance clearly has an important role to play in that.

6. Enhanced business reputation In addition to tangible financial gains, effective data governance can help boost how an organization is regarded by customers. For example, high-quality data enables better interactions with customers by sales and customer service reps. Ideally, that leads to higher customer satisfaction levels and increased customer loyalty, which should further drive business performance improvements.