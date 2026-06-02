Hyland releases AI agent platform and vertical integrations

Hyland kicked off an ambitious round of product releases yesterday that connects people, unstructured data and processes to prepare its customers to use agentic AI on its enterprise content in place.

Released were the Enterprise Context Engine, a constantly updating data model that adds structure to unstructured data and Enterprise Agent Mesh, a package of specialized agents that run document-processing workflows for corporate departments such as customer service, accounting and sales.

Planned for release later this year are AI Control Tower to manage agents and their interactions, as well as ontologies for education, healthcare and banking verticals.

Agent Lifecycle Management, also slated for release later this year, includes tools to catalog agents, certify them for production use against corporate standards, and provide oversight and governance. Also included are orchestration, task and document starter agents that enable users to customize their own agents without having to start from scratch.

Hyland CEO Jitesh Ghai said that AI is set to revolutionize the process of what he calls "human ETL," or extract, transform and load, a common automation that works on structured data.

Humans still manually perform ETL-like work on unstructured data in documents at most organizations; Ghai predicted that agentic AI would take much of the manual drudgery out of everyday work for Hyland's nearly 15,000 customers, whether it's loading unstructured data into systems of record or moving along business processes such as approvals or decisions.

"All of that in the structured data world has been automated by machines for decades," Ghai said. "If we can give structure to unstructured data, if we can give structure to a source of information that has business context in the underlying data, we can now automate all of this human ETL [too]."

Hyland's AI agent platform manager dashboard.