Adobe releases AI search product catalog optimization tool

Many companies possess authoritative data that large language model-powered search engines love to crawl -- in their product catalogs. But they don't know how to show them to the LLMs.

This week, Adobe released Catalog Agent, which analyzes and optimizes catalog data and web product pages. According to Adobe, it "influences the hidden layer crawled by LLM bots" without making visible changes to the human view. It is available to subscribers of Adobe Commerce, Adobe Commerce as a Cloud Service and Adobe Commerce Optimizer.

Catalog Agent works in combination with other recently released Adobe AI search optimization (AISO) tools, including LLM Optimizer and Brand Visibility. It incorporates technology and data from the Semrush acquisition. Other tech vendors working on similar tools include Shopify and SAP, as well as smaller competitors such as Yotpo and Fabric.

Digital catalogs are very authoritative to LLM search bots, said Liz Miller, analyst at Constellation Research, because they contain so many elements the bots crave.

"They are structured, so it's super easy and lightning fast for an algorithm to go and look at that [content]," Miller said. "It is constantly updated and -- if set up correctly -- it has a real-time, native integration to an ERP backend that lets you know all the details about the product, as well as all the supply chain details about that product: Is it available? Is there a backlog? If I order it today, what happens with the shipping? Commerce platforms are very, very good at pulling all of that information together."

Adobe's AI product Catalog Agent finds things to optimize for AI search and aggregates them in a single screen for human review.

'Zero-click' marketing Making product catalog descriptions, pricing, images and video discoverable to AI search engines is just the beginning of what's to come for marketers, Miller continued. By structuring catalog data now and connecting AISO tools to content and digital assets, Adobe and its competitors are laying the data foundation for how marketing technology will work in the not-too-distant future: "zero-click" search where the AI results page is the end, not the means, of information gathering, and AI search advertising becomes more readily available. "No one's clicking things anymore," Miller said. "So how do you make sure that you're appearing in [the AI search results of] what the customer is asking for? Very quickly down the road, we will get to a point where we want to serve up images. Or, if I have an opportunity, how to sponsor it. All of that information is going to be there -- and is going to be made very available -- so I can personalize it." The Semrush-Adobe Commerce combination now includes 300 million human-generated search prompts for analysis across its suite of integrated AISO tools. Not every AISO vendor publishes how many prompts they have, but Ahrefs Brand Radar claims 243 million, and Writesonic and its partner, Dageneo, claim more than 120 million. Since AI search vendors don't share prompt data, some may incorporate synthetic data into their prompt research and analysis, a factor marketers should consider when evaluating and purchasing AISO tools.