Vendors hawk everything AI; retailers take measured approach

It's not that retailers don't want to use every single cool agentic AI tool offered by vendors. It's that fragmented data, variegated application stacks, and pesky fluctuating margins and tariffs cause drag on their spending power to deploy all that technology.

That said, the National Retail Federation's NRF '26: Retail's Big Show last month was abuzz with agentic AI tools.

More than a thousand exhibitors showed agents that were small and tactical -- such as computer vision to detect shoplifting from security video, or to fetch data from down the supply chain -- up to sweeping, grandiose unveilings like Google's: a complete customer experience platform, Universal Commerce Protocol (UCP) adoption and drone delivery systems for customers such as Walmart.

"Not many of us really understand exactly where [AI's] going to take us, but we know it's going to change the world," said Ed Stack, the executive chairman of Dick's Sporting Goods -- son of founder Dick Stack -- in a keynote fireside chat with Bob Eddy, chairman, president and CEO of BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings Inc.

"Right now we're looking at AI really as a productivity tool, more than a replacement of personnel," he continued. "I think that AI is going to change everything we're doing. It's going to change what we do from a marketing standpoint, what we do from an assortment standpoint."

Eddy said that BJ's is deploying AI to solve complex problems such as logistics replenishment for its stores. Take the example of a store that earns $40 million a year in revenue, while another earns $200 million. Modeling inventory plans for such contrasting locations is difficult for humans.

"Those two cases are so wildly different that an average -- even a really good -- logistics planner has a very, very tough time figuring out those two models," Eddy said. "AI does it in 10 seconds."

Google shows off a package delivery drone from Alphabet subsidiary Wing at NRF '26: Retail's Big Show. These will soon deliver goods for customers, including Walmart.

Agents are coming, but what will they do? While AI in general was on the minds of attendees and exhibitors, they weren't talking much about agentic AI specifically. But the exhibitors were. They predicted a mass of agents that will perform tasks such as marrying supply-chain data systems to store inventory and analytics tools that predict demand and bring manufacturer operations closer in harmony with chain stores. Retailers who are early adopters of Salesforce's agentic AI want to create sales agents that think like in-store associates who guide shoppers, said Gordon Evans, chief marketing officer of Agentforce Commerce (formerly Commerce Cloud). "[Let's say] you're shopping for jewelry. You want to buy a gift for me for the holidays," Evans said. "You clearly have something in mind. You want a story behind that. You want this perfect item." Replicating a personalized in-store consultation online will likely require orchestrating multiple agents to poll inventory systems, analyze browser behavior and access the customer's order history. Working together, agents could make recommendations that are tightly personalized enough to secure consumer buy-in. "How would a store associate be able to take all that input and look at a bunch of different things that would make sense for you? How do we bring that experience into an agentic experience?" Evans said. "I think that's going to be the next challenge: how we have multi-factor agents -- or maybe an agent that orchestrates other agents -- to essentially deliver the business value." At the NRF show, Google released its agentic AI platform, Gemini Enterprise for Customer Experience. Early customers include Kroger, Lowe's and Papa Johns. The company also unveiled checkout tools and Direct Offers for retailers to reach consumers who browse in AI Mode and bypass traditional search engine results. Google Direct Offers floats shopping deals when browsing in AI mode. The open UCP standard for e-commerce, developed by Google and Shopify with feedback from Etsy, Wayfair, Target, and Walmart, provides a common language to enable these experiences across commerce sites. Many companies, such as Salesforce, Mastercard, Stripe and American Express, have signed on as partners. Customers can permit agents to complete transactions with UCP, which also promises to manage the handoff between agent and human merchandisers or customer service agents. "The UCP has really been built so that [a company's] brand voice shows up," said Jose Gomes, vice president of Retail & Consumer at Google Cloud. "We want to make sure that the brand is able to tailor [experiences] based off what they know about you and your history. Getting all of that into the UCP has been super important." The holy grail of agentic AI -- bots that buy things on behalf of consumers and businesses -- still seems to be far off, because consumers don't necessarily fully trust AI with their pocketbooks yet. Also, they love to shop, whether in-store or online, and aren't yet ready to give up the dopamine hit of shopping to an AI agent. That could change as consumers get used to the idea and retailers modernize their commerce and inventory data systems, said independent analyst Brendan Witcher. Judging by the customers paraded by technology vendors, only the largest of the large retail chains are the early adopters of agentic AI -- even though the vendors discuss it as if everyone's doing it. "History is the best teacher of everything. Right now, when you hear the message about agentic AI, what's really happening is they're targeting companies with the balance sheets of small countries," Witcher said. "We saw the same thing with cloud computing. Midsize companies didn't move things into the cloud until it came downmarket, the prices got cheaper and the tech got easier. The same thing will happen with agentic AI." Consumers will eventually come around to using agents for routine recurring purchases, Witcher predicted, sort of like they set up Amazon subscriptions for things like soda water or dog food. Darshan Kantak, vice president of product for Applied AI at Google, also believes agentic AI will eventually find widespread adoption in retail. "I remember living in Brazil 12, 15 years ago, and the first ride-hailing apps for taxis happened. No one hailed a taxi like that, and they went to 80-year-old grandmothers hailing a taxi like that in three months," Kantak said. "That, to me, was the best example of how technology adoption [works]. Once we start solving problems for people in a really easy-to-use way, in a timely manner, adoption will increase disproportionately." Witcher cautioned that, while some consumers will welcome shopping agents, others might never embrace the technology. Most of us, he predicts, will save in-store visits for big purchases such as furniture or a refrigerator. "There is no one-size-fits-all when it comes to consumer shopping," Witcher said. "There never will be. That's why we still have e-commerce, but we also still have stores."