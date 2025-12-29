Agentic orchestration, the next AI issue for CIOs to tackle

When two employees have conflicting goals, they can work it out, perhaps by seeking counsel from a supervisor, playing a game of rock-paper-scissors, or even engaging in a friendly arm-wrestling match. But who wins when it's two generative AI agents in conflict?

That will become a problem for most enterprises, Salesforce predicts in its "2025 MuleSoft Connectivity Benchmark Report." It found that the average enterprise runs 897 apps. Many, if not most, software vendors are incorporating agentic AI tools to automate their workflows.

"There are some smaller players out there that are just focusing on perfecting the single agent, but that can only get you so far," said Mike Szilagyi, senior vice president and general manager of product management at Genesys. "Agentic orchestration is [less about routing customers and] more about understanding customer intents and business intents, and then facilitating an outcome, whether it involves humans, AI or back-end systems."

These are early days, with many companies either deploying their first AI agent or evaluating which of their business processes are ripe for automation. As agentic AI proliferates, however, CIOs can anticipate software conflicts that the environment can introduce, potentially over issues such as data access and security, resource usage and data synchronization.

Vendors know this, and they would all like to own a piece of the agentic AI management layer, which could potentially control both their own and everyone else's AI agents. CX leaders can choose among a growing number of agent orchestration tools to manage agent interactions: ServiceNow's AI Control Tower, AWS's Amazon Bedrock multi-agent collaboration, Salesforce's MuleSoft Agent Fabric, IBM's Watsonx Orchestrate, OpenText AI Data Platform, Pegasystems' Pega Agentic Process Fabric, Adobe Agent Orchestrator, to name a few of a rapidly expanding list.

Even PwC released its own, called Agent OS.

Salesforce's vision of how users manage agent orchestration in its environment.

"In the enterprise space, there's no client that's going to be on a single AI tool, single platform, wall to wall," said Derek Santana, U.S. Salesforce Alliance Leader at PwC. "You're not going to use Agentforce for everything. You're not going to use all Copilot, or you name it, OpenAI."

It's a complicated puzzle to solve, as AI agents are granted more autonomy to do work. Tools such as ServiceNow's AI Control Tower can help CIOs grasp how AI is being deployed across their organizations and apply standards and governance to it, said Terence Chesire, vice president of Product Management, CRM & Industry Workflows at ServiceNow.

"The challenges are around putting together the strategy, the processes and the awareness across the organization," Chesire said. "This provides the tooling and capabilities to turn that into meaningful insight, so, as a leader, you can actually understand all the places where AI is being utilized and what the goals are for those use cases -- even though they're not ServiceNow use cases."

Vendors are vying for control of the agentic AI orchestration layer because IT spend will be moving in that direction over the next few years -- and away from traditional seat licensing -- said Keith Kirkpatrick, research director for the Futurum Group.

"ServiceNow realizes that the real value is going to be in gaining access to the entire tech stack," Kirkpatrick said. "The way they're going to do that is through AI agents, or at least that's the way they believe it's going to be -- managing not only their agents, but everybody else's as well."