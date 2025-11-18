OpenText users get their Aviator enterprise content AI platform

OpenText emerged from a regime change earlier this year and has charted its course for the next 18 months, which includes ambitious plans for an updated, AI-forward identity, products and growth.

Last August, the company fired longtime CEO Mark Barrenechea and replaced him with insider James McGourlay as interim. The change comes with a major overhaul of the company's acquisition strategy, which has been its primary growth driver. Instead, the company will focus on strategic acquisitions when they make sense for OpenText's core technologies, said Savinay Berry, executive vice president, chief product officer and chief technology officer at OpenText.

Not only will OpenText apply more exacting standards in the companies it acquires, but it also plans to divest itself of some of the acquisitions made during Barrenechea's tenure that the new leadership deems "non-core." The first to go was eDocs, sold to NetDocuments for $163 million last August, with more selloffs planned.

OpenText has likely recouped its acquisition costs for many of the companies it has acquired over the years through licensing, maintenance and professional services contracts, said Alan Pelz-Sharpe, founder of Deep Analysis, an independent research firm. While some of the products and applications OpenText plans to sell might be older, buyers will likely line up because there's still value contained within most.

"All of those legacy products have a customer base," Pelz-Sharpe said. "Somebody who's got a more modern, better-equipped sales force, more equipped marketing, and a bigger customer base can take on [those products], wrap them up, upsell and cross-sell."

In the run-up to the change in CEOs, the company reported a 10% year-over-year decline in revenue for its fiscal year, which ended in August. Some observers, including Pelz-Sharpe, suggest that OpenText's 2022 acquisition of Micro Focus's extensive software catalog -- and the $6 billion financing thereof -- marked the start of Barrenechea's downfall.

Under Barrenechea's leadership in 2024, the company initiated a three-year austerity plan, resulting in 1,200 layoffs to date.