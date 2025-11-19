OpenText's agentic AI glow-up

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Here among the cowboy hats and dancin' boots, it's agentic AI or bust for OpenText. Yee-haw.

The old boss, Mark Barrenechea, is gone. The new boss isn't a boss, per se, but a cautiously optimistic brain trust convinced that the future of OpenText lies in streamlining its overgrown product line and making a full pivot to an AI company.

"AI, we know, is transformative, but in order for our AI to be effective and to be strong and to avoid any problems, you need great data," said interim CEO James McGourlay. "Managed data is what we really need to get into AI, to make AI effective [and] deliver business value."

Here at OpenText World 2025, the company's largest annual user event, cautious optimism was the vibe as executive vice president, chief product officer and chief technology officer Savinay Berry showed customers the company's vision of the future: a world where everyone has up to a hundred agents helping them do their work, with OpenText "orchestrator agents" enforcing data access policies.

"Every single one of us is going to have our own small army of agents…" Berry said in his keynote. "Domain-specific orchestrators will provide the security, the trust, the policies, the entitlements, things we humans have -- we already are used to the fact that we have access to a certain amount of data. We can't access this. We can't access that. All of that is inherited by these agents as well. That's where the world's going to be."

That doesn't necessarily mean that frontline office workers will begin their days with a prompt, said Michael Cybala, senior vice president of software engineering research and development at OpenText. While other vendors are floating out that idea, Cybala envisions a world where a worker's AI dashboards summarize the day's work based on information that agents gather on what someone has been working on, upcoming deadlines and other points of analysis.

Before that happens, however, Cybala and his colleagues must convince OpenText's customers -- some of whom have enterprise data stored in private cloud and on-premises settings -- to move their data into the company's public-cloud content repositories to activate it for AI.

To be fair, OpenText isn't alone in this situation. Last year, its competitor Hyland also changed its CEO and leaned heavily into AI. Hyland's customer base skews heavily to parsimonious government and educational IT enterprise verticals. Both companies are on similar missions to modernize enterprise content management with AI, said Cheryl McKinnon, an analyst at Forrester Research.

At this year's OpenText World, the company showed customers more of AI's potential for their data, and less of a confusing laundry list of new releases.

"It was a clearer kind of product message today," McKinnon said. "I think a lot of customers are still in very early adoption stages, but it felt like this was more relatable -- in terms of how we get there in OpenText."