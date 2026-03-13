Is GenAI villain and hero in data center power drama?

The rise of generative AI and the resulting data center expansion boom shines a spotlight on electrical grids as a key constraint that could foil the industry's scaling plans.

The race among hyperscalers and GenAI model providers to build more capacity is overwhelming the grids' ability to keep pace. A 2025 whitepaper from the Open Energy Outlook Initiative, a partnership between Carnegie Mellon University and North Carolina State University, noted that utility planning has historically assumed 1%-2% annual demand growth across decades. Data centers, however, generate regional electrical demand growth rates of 20%-30% annually, the report stated. "This mismatch between conventional planning timelines and demand growth has exposed limitations in capacity planning practices and increased short-run electricity generation costs," the report added.

Growing electricity demand is an issue for top-tier AI companies, such as AWS, Google, Meta, Microsoft and OpenAI. But the ripple effects extend beyond the providers of GenAI capabilities. Energy companies also face pressure to handle the grid capacity challenge, as state and local governments along with the federal sector consider the impact on consumer prices. Enterprise business and technology leaders should consider how increasing energy consumption and costs could affect their ability to grow AI deployments over time.

GenAI is increasing the data center's energy intensity, acknowledged Mike Quinn, portfolio strategist and growth lead, energy and industrials at Caylent, an AWS Premier Tier Services Partner. More power-hungry compute resources are being crammed into fewer rooms and run harder and longer than traditional enterprise workloads, he said. "That shift is starting to surface in CIO and CTO conversations not as an abstract sustainability topic, but as a real constraint on where they can build, how fast they can grow, and what it will cost to cool and power the next wave of AI services," he explained.

Efforts to work around energy constraints are under development. They include on-site generation and microgrids to power individual data centers. Those approaches might rely on a mix of sources, from nuclear power to natural gas turbines.

Paradoxically, GenAI could offer another avenue to address the power demand surge, by helping companies more effectively orchestrate AI workloads and reduce strain on power grids. As for timeframes, planning for on-site generation and microgrids is already underway. Data centers are using AI tools for energy management, but more sophisticated deployments are expected to phase in over the next four to five years.

Power demand shifts and accelerates In the early days of GenAI, power demands tilted toward the compute-intensive task of training models. Energy consumption now stems from other sources. "It used to be these large language models … took a lot of training and that training was highly energy consumptive," said Autumn Stanish, director analyst at Gartner. "That has now largely shifted to inferencing." With inferencing, a GenAI model draws upon its training phase to interpret new data when users submit queries. This action generates output, such as text, images and code. Inferencing puts a strain not only on compute, but also on networking, memory and cooling systems. "It's not just the servers with the GPUs and various accelerators," Stanish noted. Liquid cooling is close to becoming an absolute requirement for high-performance computing, she said, adding that hyperscalers have purchased so much memory capacity that they've created a shortage. Dell'Oro Group has also cited the rising demand for infrastructure. The market researcher earlier this month projected that the worldwide data center physical infrastructure market will exceed $80 billion by 2030, with an annual growth rate in the mid-teens. Within that market, direct liquid cooling is expected to eclipse $8 billion by 2030 as it becomes "a foundational technology for AI factories," Dell'Oro noted. Gartner, meanwhile, forecast that infrastructure will drive worldwide AI spending in 2026, which the research firm expects to surpass $2.5 trillion. That's a 44% year-over-year increase, for which AI infrastructure is expected to add $401 billion in spending compared with 2025 levels. Gartner didn't include cooling and power infrastructure cost in its AI forecast, but John-David Lovelock, a vice president analyst at the research and advisory firm, said cooling and power infrastructure needs "are slowing the construction of new data centers and adding significantly to the final cost."

Ways to ease power constraints Dell'Oro pointed to "power scarcity" as a constraint on near-term data center expansion, citing on-site power generation as a workaround for large AI campuses. On-site generation is emerging as a popular "bridge solution" that can power large data centers while they wait to be interconnected into the grid through a substation, said Alex Cordovil, research director at Dell'Oro Group. The process of bringing a site online at gigawatt scale involves "very long timelines," he explained. "We expect [on-site power generation] to be a very important strategy. We're looking at it becoming almost a mandate for new deployment." Cordovil cited Microsoft's Fairwater AI data center in Mount Pleasant, Wis., xAI's Colossus data center in Memphis, Tenn., and Crusoe's Abilene data center in Abilene, Texas, as examples of data center projects that involve on-site power generation. It's not an approach for every data center, however. On-site power generation only becomes cost-effective for large data center campuses around the 100-megawatt threshold and above, Cordovil said. That typically includes hyperscalers and colocation facilities. Data centers are turning to natural gas turbines and reciprocating engines as their primary on-site generation options, Cordovil added. That's an appropriate choice in states like Texas and other regions with abundant natural gas and a well-developed pipeline network. But other generation technologies, such as fuel cells, could gain importance as they become more economical. Fuel cells are more expensive than gas turbines, Cordovil said, but the gap is closing. Gartner views microgrids as an approach large data centers might take to address power constraints. It describes microgrids as independent power networks that run on their own or in conjunction with the main power grid to meet a data center's electricity needs. Most businesses are weighing whether to create a microgrid based on nuclear power, geothermal power or some other energy source, which, Gartner's Stanish said, could lead to widespread microgrid deployment in the 2027-2028 timeframe. Social considerations could delay that schedule, however. Data center builders might have to address questions such as whether they have an obligation to invest in the surrounding community's power infrastructure as well as their own private grids, Stanish said.