Meta inks 20-year nuclear deal to power data center



Listen to this article. This audio was generated by AI.

Meta Platforms has signed a 20-year nuclear energy agreement with Constellation Energy for Meta's Illinois-based data center, drawing from the Clinton Clean Energy Center.

Hyperscalers, including Meta, Microsoft, Google and Amazon, are racing to meet unprecedented enterprise AI demand spurred by the success of OpenAI's ChatGPT. In 2023, Meta disclosed that it had used 2.6 million kilowatt-hours of electricity and emitted 1,000 tons of carbon dioxide while developing its Llama large language models.

According to Statista, Meta's global power consumption soaked up more than 15 terawatt-hours in 2023, a 33% increase over the previous year. The company has a goal of using nuclear energy for up to 4 gigawatts of energy consumption in the coming years as a generative AI arms race heats up.

Meta's deal with Constellation will start in 2027 and explore other nuclear energy opportunities. It remained operational after the Illinois state government introduced a zero-emissions credit program, which is set to expire in 2027. In December, Meta sent out a nuclear energy request for proposal to meet its growing power needs. On Tuesday, the company said in a blog post that it received more than 50 submissions from nuclear energy operators across more than 20 states.

"Through these projects, we aim to activate investment in new nuclear across multiple grids and technologies, seeding new reliable firm power to support future data centers," according to the blog post. "Our investments in nuclear energy ensure that we will have the robust energy infrastructure needed to power the AI innovations that are set to spark economic growth and prepare our communities for the future."

The Clinton Clean Energy Center was slated to close in 2017, after years of financial losses. Constellation said Meta's deal will ensure long-term operations at the plant without ratepayer support. "[Meta] figured out that supporting the relicensing and expansion of existing plants is just as impactful as finding new sources of energy," Joe Dominguez, president and CEO of Constellation, said in a statement.

Meta said such deals are crucial to its future. It has already invested more than $1 billion into its DeKalb Data Center in Illinois, which broke ground in 2020.

"Securing clean, reliable energy is necessary to continue advancing our AI ambitions," Urvi Parekh, Meta's head of global energy, said in a statement. Details of the Constellation deal were not disclosed.

Google has also unveiled plans to fund three new nuclear projects to meet compute needs. Last year, Microsoft announced a plan to reopen Pennsylvania's Three Mile Island nuclear power plant -- also owned by Constellation Energy -- to meet its growing AI needs, and Amazon is eyeing small modular nuclear reactors.

While Meta is making strides on its renewable energy commitment, it cannot seem to shake carbon-emitting energy entirely. The company's planned Louisiana data center -- a $10 billion project that will be Meta's largest data center -- will construct three natural gas turbines along with renewable energy sources.