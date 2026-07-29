How to choose a CX provider: A practical buyer's guide

Contact center leaders are under constant pressure to improve customer satisfaction and stay current with technology. With customer experience becoming the core focus now, conventional approaches to providing customer service are insufficient, making the need to modernize even more urgent.

To support this evolution, contact center as a service (CCaaS) vendors are building their value proposition around CX, and not all of it will be familiar to contact center leaders. This makes the buying process more challenging in two ways. First, some of the underlying technologies will be new for the contact center -- AI being a prime example. And, secondly, with that innovation, enterprises need to consider new vendors.

To help contact center leaders make the right decisions when evaluating CX providers, this article provides a checklist of key buying factors. With so many factors to consider, this analysis groups them into two categories to make them easier to manage -- technical and business-level factors.

Technical buying factors These factors involve the underlying technologies of a vendor's CX offering. Admittedly, this list is far from comprehensive. However, all these factors are critical indicators for how well the product performs as advertised and how well it performs in your environment and the existing contact center deployments. Given the complexity of today's CX offerings compared to legacy contact center technologies, some of these factors will be new considerations for decision-makers. Proof of concept Vendors should be willing to run a pilot to demonstrate their technology is market-ready. CX leaders will need more than reference customers or testimonials to vouch for the vendor, especially if your experience has only been with legacy contact center products. Organizations should look for proof-of-concept (PoC) scenarios that will affect CX, rather than testing a simple chatbot or workflow automation. Also, you should run these PoC scenarios with your own customer data rather than the vendors simulating a situation with generic data drawn from their customer base. Integrations Legacy contact centers typically have highly customized integrations that may not easily accommodate new elements, which could limit adapting to CX technologies. Even if you're already using CCaaS and other cloud-based elements, integration capabilities with new vendors need to be assessed carefully. Integrations include contact center elements such as CRM or workforce management as well as elements that serve the broader organization, such as data warehouse or billing. The vendor should have strong API capabilities to integrate with your tech. With today's open architectures, API capabilities will be a key indicator for how well the vendor's elements can integrate with yours. Also, a bigger-picture consideration would be if you're looking to deploy both CCaaS and unified communications as a service, especially from different vendors. Scalability Most CX deployments start small, but you'll need to know how well the vendor can scale to support your entire customer base. Not all vendors scale equally, and you should look to see how well they have scaled with customers of similar size. More specifically, scalability applies to several vectors, and addressing these will be a better proof point. Key examples would be scaling to support remote agents, multiple contact center locations, across the geographies of your customers, and the various languages spoken by your customers. Omnichannel support This can be easy to overlook, especially for legacy-based contact centers. While most inbound traffic is still voice-based, other channels are becoming more important, both for agent-based interactions and automated forms of self-service. Digital natives often prefer text-based modes, both for online chat and mobile messaging -- and even video. Social media is also growing, as many customers use these channels to bypass conventional options. CX leaders need to map out a full profile of channel activity -- both for inbound and outbound communications -- and ensure prospective vendors can support them all. Compliance This is an extensive topic, as many verticals have specific requirements to meet, such as HIPAA for healthcare, along with horizontal requirements that span all sectors, such as the California Consumer Privacy Act and Payment Card Industry. Whatever applies to your business, you'll need to ensure vendors have current certifications, especially where AI is going to be used. The vendor's AI should mitigate compliance risk and minimize false positives. Also, as your CX deployment scales, AI will play a growing role in monitoring customer communications and flagging compliance issues. You'll need to determine how effectively the vendor's AI can mitigate risk and minimize false positives. This assessment should apply to the vendor's privacy and security features and how compliance is managed end to end. Examples would include non-compliance reporting, data retention capabilities and how they support data residency. AI governance Invariably, new CX deployments will include AI, and governance will be a key technical capability. This space may be a work in progress but could become the most important way for CX vendors to differentiate. CX buyers have little experience in developing policies and vendors are well-positioned to help based on best practices from their customer base. Key areas to consider will be how vendors minimize various forms of bias in their models, being transparent to help end users understand how conclusions are reached and protecting privacy by not using personal data to train large language models.