Find one strategic AI use case to ease pilot chaos, add business value

Many organizations are struggling to develop a coherent AI plan that corrals small pilots and freelance employee experiments into a unified strategy that adds business value while minimizing AI's legal, operational and financial risks. Consulting firms and system integrators have stepped into the breach by aggressively marketing new platforms and services to address the challenge.

Jim Dwyer, chief transformation and innovation officer at Sutherland, a business process outsourcing and IT consulting firm, offers advice that stands out amid the chorus of pleas to first develop some grand strategy to govern AI pilot chaos. He recommends identifying a single, high-impact AI use case and executing it well before moving forward.

In this episode of Enterprise Apps Unpacked, Dwyer explains why this approach works, how to identify the use case, as well as how to execute it well and then apply the lessons learned to future AI deployments.