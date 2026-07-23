5 employee experience trends for 2026

Employee experience, or EX, is changing rapidly, in part because of the continued deployment of AI. AI automation and time-saving tools are changing the workplace, influencing employer expectations and causing a shift in required skill sets.

Employee well-being also continues to be a priority for CHROs because of the speed and intensity of these changes. Meanwhile, managing EX itself is now becoming a C-suite priority.

Here are five current employee experience trends.

AI as an employee assistant is here to stay

For some time, various vendors have been pushing their AI products and offering discounts. Because of this, many companies now require their workers to incorporate AI into their daily tasks, shifting the role of workplace AI from experimental tools to full-time assistants.

AI is now increasingly used for HR processes such as recruiting, onboarding and performance management. More frequent use for employee sentiment analysis and retention risk monitoring is likely as well.

The hybrid work model is evolving

COVID-19 led to an increase in hybrid work, and organizations are continuing to implement various approaches to it. Some of these approaches include scheduled in-office collaboration days and teamwork-focused work areas in place of traditional desk spaces.

Workforce models are increasingly skills -based

In the past, workforce models were driven by titles. However, the nature of work itself is shifting as new workplace technologies increase in popularity, so this traditional approach is giving way to skills-based models.

A skills-based workforce model involves employees serving on project-based teams. Managers assign workers to these teams based on skill inventories, leading to an environment where employees move between roles instead of changing titles.

A skills-based approach can help increase employee career mobility and opportunity, but companies will need to continually update employee skills information for the strategy to succeed.