4 benefits of using AI to improve employee experience

AI has had a role in HR for many years, especially in the recruitment industry. Today, the technology is embedded in almost every HR system and niche AI application, potentially improving employee experience, which can benefit the company overall. However, CHROs have a responsibility to make sure that AI is not inadvertently sharing confidential information, such as an employee's social security number, and HR and IT teams must work collaboratively to ensure limits on the data used and shared by AI.

Here are some key benefits of HR using AI to improve employee experience that HR leaders should consider alongside potential risks.

1. Improved employee listening AI tools can be used in a variety of ways to gather data and summarize employee information. For example, AI is able to quickly analyze responses to survey questions and identify common themes. HR staff can then compile findings from employee surveys more quickly, which enables companies to respond faster to the surveys. Addressing employees' complaints more quickly will likely result in improved experiences. However, a member of the HR team must still review the AI tool's work. For example, AI could infer that a response to a question is negative because the response includes the word not, even if the employee's response is positive, as in the statement, "I do not have any suggestions for how to improve company operations."

2. More personalization for employees Many learning systems, such as a learning management system (LMS) or learning experience platform, include AI training recommendations based on workers' profiles and personal learning habits. These capabilities can improve the employee learning experience. In addition, AI can also answer some common employee questions. This capability can help employees and the HR team save time, as employees will find out the answers to their questions more quickly, and HR employees will have fewer questions to answer. However, the HR team should remember that HR is ultimately responsible for the answers AI gives, so they should check AI responses for accuracy. For example, if a company offers a variety of time off policies for different employee categories, HR staff must confirm that the AI tool referenced the correct policy when answering an employee's questions about vacation.

3. Deeper insight into employee data AI can draw on data from multiple systems, such as an LMS and performance management software, to identify top performers and employees who might need assistance. For example, if an employee received low scores for their most recent performance review and is also late in completing their required courses in the LMS, AI could flag that the employee is struggling. AI can analyze data sets and find themes much more quickly than humans, so this analysis could serve as a good starting point when examining employee performance. However, HR staff must make sure the AI model is trained and corrected when issues arise. Over time, the AI's ability to highlight potential employee issues should improve.