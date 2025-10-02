Getty Images/iStockphoto
Will AI replace HR? The answer is complicated
Will HR be replaced by AI? While some HR tasks can be automated, other aspects of HR operations still require human judgment and possible intervention if needed.
While AI capabilities mean that some HR-related tasks no longer need a human to carry them out, other HR functions still require a person’s involvement. AI is forcing HR to evolve so the department is more strategic, analytical and creative. The bulk of the work that many HR departments perform, such as scheduling and form-filling, is ripe for automation.
Learn more about the HR tasks that AI can perform and the ones that an HR employee must still carry out.
5 HR tasks that AI is transforming
Here are some of the HR tasks that can be automated if a company is able to implement the required AI technology.
1. Administrative work
Tasks like benefits inquiries, leave approvals and document routing are increasingly automated and handled by chatbots or employee self-service tools. Automation of such tasks can result in faster fulfillment of employee service requests and improved operational efficiency, since HR employees don't need to complete the work.
2. Recruitment and onboarding
AI tools can draft job descriptions, identify potential candidates and craft customized outreach messages for specific applicants. Automating the initial steps of the recruitment process can cut down the time required for candidate screening and potentially improve the candidate experience.
AI tools can also help HR employees handle the higher volume of applications that has resulted from one-click applications on job sites. Additionally, they can personalize onboarding for new hires, which can reduce required learning time for new employees.
3. Learning & development
AI systems can draw on internal performance data to carry out tasks such as recommending employee learning paths and assigning training modules based on a worker’s role and skill profile. Personalized learning recommendations can lead to higher course completion rates.
4. Performance management analytics
HR can use performance management-related AI tools to identify employee performance patterns across the organization. AI can also help identify common characteristics of high-performing employees.
5. Decision support
AI enables data-driven decision-making in several different aspects of HR operations. AI capabilities can help HR employees make decisions in such areas as succession planning, workforce projections, training and development needs, and compensation benchmarks, among other areas.
4 aspects of HR work that still require humans
Human capabilities become even more important when AI takes over some routine processes. Below are four examples of responsibilities that require human judgment and oversight.
1. Strategic oversight
AI lacks long-term strategic perspective and emotional nuance. Organizational design, executive coaching and strategic planning are blind spots for AI. HR employees must continue to carry out tasks in these areas.
2. Culture and well-being
Actions that contribute to a positive organizational culture, such as trust-building and a good leadership tone, require a human touch. AI can flag issues -- for example, suggesting a different tone in an email written by an executive -- but people must carry out actions that promote camaraderie and constructive values among employees.
AI can support but not lead employee well-being efforts like worker recognition and rewards.
3. Judgment-based decisions
Resolution of high-risk performance issues and conflicts between employees requires human reasoning. AI cannot ease interpersonal friction or mediate conflict. It can provide suggestions about how to address certain situations, but humans must make the final call.
4. Checking AI work
AI decisions require human supervision. HR employees must be aware of potential problems, including legal issues, that could arise from the use of AI tools -- problems like algorithmic fairness, bias and compliance. AI systems that handle employee data must be monitored by HR.
Kashyap Kompella, founder of RPA2AI Research, is an AI industry analyst and advisor to leading companies across the U.S., Europe and the Asia-Pacific region. Kashyap is the co-author of three books: Practical Artificial Intelligence, Artificial Intelligence for Lawyers and AI Governance and Regulation.