Will AI replace HR? The answer is complicated

While AI capabilities mean that some HR-related tasks no longer need a human to carry them out, other HR functions still require a person’s involvement. AI is forcing HR to evolve so the department is more strategic, analytical and creative. The bulk of the work that many HR departments perform, such as scheduling and form-filling, is ripe for automation.

5 HR tasks that AI is transforming Here are some of the HR tasks that can be automated if a company is able to implement the required AI technology. 1. Administrative work Tasks like benefits inquiries, leave approvals and document routing are increasingly automated and handled by chatbots or employee self-service tools. Automation of such tasks can result in faster fulfillment of employee service requests and improved operational efficiency, since HR employees don't need to complete the work. 2. Recruitment and onboarding AI tools can draft job descriptions, identify potential candidates and craft customized outreach messages for specific applicants. Automating the initial steps of the recruitment process can cut down the time required for candidate screening and potentially improve the candidate experience. AI tools can also help HR employees handle the higher volume of applications that has resulted from one-click applications on job sites. Additionally, they can personalize onboarding for new hires, which can reduce required learning time for new employees. 3. Learning & development AI systems can draw on internal performance data to carry out tasks such as recommending employee learning paths and assigning training modules based on a worker’s role and skill profile. Personalized learning recommendations can lead to higher course completion rates. 4. Performance management analytics HR can use performance management-related AI tools to identify employee performance patterns across the organization. AI can also help identify common characteristics of high-performing employees. 5. Decision support AI enables data-driven decision-making in several different aspects of HR operations. AI capabilities can help HR employees make decisions in such areas as succession planning, workforce projections, training and development needs, and compensation benchmarks, among other areas.