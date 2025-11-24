LMS integration use cases, how it can improve EX
LMS integration can improve various aspects of a company's operations, including employee experience and compliance. Learn more about use cases and vendors to research.
Integrating an LMS with other company systems can enable continuous learning, which can lead to improved employee experience and employee retention, as well as simplified succession planning – all important goals for CHROs.
LMS integration involves combining an LMS with other company technology, such as an organization's HRIS or ERP software. Automatically pushing HRIS or ERP data to an LMS can save time for employees and ensure accurate employee data.
Learn more about some use cases for LMS integration and some of the top LMS vendors to consider.
5 use cases for LMS integration
1. Unification of employee records
Integrating an LMS with other systems the HR team uses can lead to a more comprehensive picture of employees, with data such as tenure, performance and learning habits all in one place.
These data points are all factors that can influence raises, promotions and succession plans, so grouping the data together could make those plans easier to implement.
2. Learning journey personalization
An LMS's AI engine can use data -- such as department, job title and job level -- from various HR systems to recommend courses for each employee.
Learning journey personalization could improve employee experience and increase overall learning, which could lead to greater adoption of employee skills.
3. Compliance and risk management
Compliance training auto-assigning is often done using HRIS data, referencing the employee's role and their compliance training needs. For example, an employee working in the finance department would have different compliance training needs than an employee working on a company construction site.
Using HRIS data to improve the accuracy of compliance training auto-assigning can reduce company risk, as it could improve the number of employees who complete their compliance courses.
4. Cross-platform analytics
LMS integration and other system integrations can help bring together all relevant HR data in one place when a company is using multiple HR systems.
Combining all HR data can result in a more detailed analysis of the information than would be possible if data were stored in multiple systems. The analysis can help establish KPIs and evaluate measurements related to employee performance and learning, among other factors.
5. Third-party system integration
LMS courses can sometimes be integrated into other systems.
Being able to access courses through other systems can be helpful for workers because training is available where employees already do their work, enabling them to take a course without navigating to the LMS. Enabling employees to take a course in another system could also improve employee course completions.
Vendor capsules
The following vendors offer stand-alone LMS systems, rather than all-in-one systems where LMS capabilities are only one part. Vendors were chosen using information from G2, Forrester, vendor websites and personal experience, and they are listed in alphabetical order.
360Learning
360Learning is an AI tool that can be used to generate new courses. The company has a long history in this market and offers complementary systems, such as an LXP. 360Learning also offers additional functionality such as AI Forum Moderation and AI Smart Review, which can be acquired as needed at no cost.
However, 360Learning's pricing is per user, so it could become more expensive as a company grows. Also, some users claim that the reporting capabilities are not as strong as some other systems.
Absorb LMS
Absorb LMS is designed for a company’s employees, customers and third parties. It includes integrated AI functionality and a user-friendly interface, and customer support is reportedly good.
However, some disadvantages include fewer configuration options compared to some other systems and challenges with reporting.
Adobe Learning Manager
Adobe Learning Manager offers a wide range of features, including flexible configuration and a user-friendly interface. Companies that are looking for advanced functionality might find the product to be a good fit.
However, many users report slow-loading pages, and costs are higher than some other systems. Also, Adobe Learning Manager comes with the complexity that is often inherent with a configurable system.
Blackboard by Anthology
Blackboard by Anthology serves multiple markets, including K-to-12 schools, private companies and governments. The application is designed to simplify tasks for teachers and students. It offers AI tools for creating new courses and includes accessibility features.
However, some users report issues with the user interface, and Blackboard by Anthology is on the more expensive side because of its enhanced feature set.
Cornerstone OnDemand
Cornerstone is an LMS designed for a company's employees and external users. The system is configurable and provides a good user experience and responsive customer support. Cornerstone could be a good fit for companies that have complex requirements.
However, the user interface is inconsistent at times, especially for system administrators, and the number of features provided can make system management challenging, particularly if modifications need to be made to user permissions.
Docebo
A company's employees, customers and third parties can use Docebo, and controls limit who can see which content.
The system features integrated AI, which can help users build courses and suggest relevant training for each user, as well as gamification features.
Users claim that add-ons, such as advanced analytics or automation functionality, can make the total cost of ownership high compared to competitors.
Learning Pool
Learning Pool includes AI-powered features that can help improve the learning experience. For example, the AI Conversations feature helps users rehearse potentially difficult conversations.
The company recently acquired the authoring platform Elucidat, which could improve the platform’s content creation functionality.
Users cite limited reporting functionality and a lack of deeper AI integration as drawbacks.
LearnUpon
LearnUpon offers AI capabilities for courses, text translation and training suggestions.
However, some users report issues with its mobile app and reporting. The vendor only offers an LMS, but LearnUpon can integrate with other systems if needed.
Litmos
Litmos, which is owned by SAP, offers many standard features, including AI course suggestions for students and AI-assisted course creation. Its built-in course development tool stores the classes as SCORM files, making them portable if needed. Also, the AI video assessment tool uses machine learning to rate and provide feedback on users' video interviews and learning assessments.
However, some users have shared issues with reporting and the user interface.
Skillsoft Percipio
Skillsoft Percipio focuses on skills building. It includes AI assistance for course creation and course assigning, and simulations are available for employee training.
Some users report that the amount of content can become overwhelming and that some courses are not engaging. Also, the price is a bit higher than other systems. Confirming what functionality is included with Skillsoft Percipio is best before purchasing.
TalentLMS
TalentLMS offers different versions of its LMS depending on company size. Small and midsize businesses that want a tool that will be up and running quickly should consider this vendor. Larger organizations with complex needs will likely find the system to be a good fit because it is configurable.
TalentLMS includes AI assistance for course development. It also offers both an on-premise option and a cloud offering.
Users report limited gamification features and a lack of integrations as drawbacks.
Eric St-Jean is an independent consultant with a particular focus on HR technology, project management and Microsoft Excel training and automation. He writes about numerous business and technology areas.