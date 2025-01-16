LMS vs. LCMS: Find out which learning system is right for you

An LMS and an LCMS might seem similar, but important distinctions exist between the two. A company might need only one or both, so HR leaders should learn about the two types of software.

Both a learning management system (LMS) and a learning content management system (LCMS) can be instrumental for onboarding, training and other educational scenarios. However, an LMS is a tool for sharing knowledge within an organization, while an LCMS enables users to create and publish digital learning content.

Here's more about an LMS vs. an LCMS as well as situations in which organizations should use one or the other.

What is an LMS? A learning management system is a type of software that helps users plan, implement, and assess educational programs. Two user types primarily use LMSes: instructors and students. Instructors can use an LMS to organize educational content, create courses and learning processes, deliver content and courses to students, track student participation, and assess student performance and engagement. Students can use an LMS to engage with educational content and interact with their peers. LMSes often host self-service resources that students can access at any time, and they might include interactive features, such as video conferencing and discussion forums. In a business environment, an LMS can be the home for an employee onboarding program or upskilling opportunities. Companies also often use an LMS for mandatory trainings for employees and might have an LMS serve as a repository of information so employees can share knowledge. The ultimate goal of an LMS is to provide an easy-to-use platform for teaching and learning.

What is an LCMS? A learning content management system is similar to an LMS, but its distinguishing factor is its emphasis on content management. A traditional content management system is software that enables users to create, edit, organize and publish digital content. An LCMS is a content management system specifically built for writing learning content. LCMS features typically include the following: Workflows for moving content between system users.

Commenting tools.

Customizable templates for various content types.

A searchable index for storing and sharing content as needed.

Publishing tools for scheduling, posting, and revising content. The ultimate goal of an LCMS is to simplify the creation and management of custom educational content, especially at scale. An LCMS can also help maintain quality standards across content. Users who create a large amount of educational content and onboard a large number of content creators will likely find an LCMS helpful.