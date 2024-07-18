Top 10 professional development platforms

Upskilling employees has taken on new importance with the rise of AI. Professional development platforms can help employees gain crucial new skills.

Employee skill development benefits companies because workers can bring their new learning to projects. Professional development opportunities are consistently popular with employees. They could lead to increased employee engagement and reduced turnover.

Companies should invest in platforms that offer learning opportunities in the areas that are most important for their organization. For example, software development companies should invest in professional development platforms that offer courses in the software development languages and technologies they use to build their products. In addition, company leaders should ensure the training content benefits as many employees as possible, not simply a subset. Training that benefits a wide range of employees could include courses on leadership development and communication.

The following professional development platforms have been highly ranked by organizations such as Forrester Research, Gartner Magic Quadrant, Forbes and G2. The writer also referred to vendor websites and used their own personal experience when evaluating software vendors for this list.

Companies are listed in alphabetical order.

360Learning 360Learning aims to facilitate collaborative learning, with users learning and then training others. Employees can build their own training material using templates and other tools, while more advanced content developers within a company can create more in-depth training. The system supports popular course formats such as SCORM, or Shareable Content Object Reference Model, and integrates with various other tools, such as human resources information systems and single-sign on tools.

Coursera Coursera provides classes from various universities and companies. The classes cover a wide range of topics, and HR or managers can set up certain courses for employees in learning paths so employees follow a guided learning journey. Employees can learn in a variety of formats, including full-length courses, guided projects or video sessions. They can earn certifications and degrees from certain programs.

EdX EdX is like Coursera in that the classes are developed by companies and universities. In some cases, the courses are accredited and count toward a degree or certificate. EdX also offers master's programs in collaboration with a variety of universities. The company's training opportunities are like a traditional school in that courses follow a particular order, students only get so many chances to pass a quiz and students must complete their courses on a set schedule. Both free and paid content are available.

FutureLearn FutureLearn offers professionally developed courses in partnership with organizations and universities, which lets users earn certifications and degrees through FutureLearn courses. Some courses focus on social learning, so students learn from training professionals and each other. Companies can also hire FutureLearn to develop custom courses if desired. Employees can take courses with co-workers in a private virtual space or complete courses with students from the wider FutureLearn user base.

Iversity Iversity offers courses in a wide range of languages. Employees can take work-focused courses or search for courses that are of personal interest. Courses are all offered online, which could be helpful for employees who need to take classes during off-hours.

LinkedIn Learning Following LinkedIn's acquisition of Lynda.com, LinkedIn Learning expands on the professional networking aspect of the LinkedIn site by offering a range of professional development content. Course content is focused on three areas: business, technology and creative topics. Students earn a completion certificate once a course is completed and can share it with their LinkedIn network.

MasterClass MasterClass takes a slightly different approach than other learning platforms, with courses taught by well-known professionals. While most courses are pre-recorded videos, the vendor also offers a program named Sessions, which enables student participation through projects and activities.

Skillshare Skillshare's learning content covers a wide range of topics but focuses mostly on the creative industry. HR can organize employees' courses into learning paths, helping employees develop their skills over successive courses. Skillshare also provides live and one-on-one sessions as an option for members who want a more hands-on approach to learning. Skillshare includes its own learning management system (LMS), so companies can track employee data, including course completions, and host courses.

Thrive Thrive is a professional development platform with features that are similar to LMSes and learning experience platforms (LXPs). The platform's learning approaches include microlearning and gamification, and its AI capabilities select relevant content for each employee. HR staff can add content to the platform for employees using an embedded learning content creation tool or by uploading pre-built courses. Employees can upload and link to internal and external material.