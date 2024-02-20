Learn how to create a succession plan

Succession planning can help ensure business continuity, yet many organizations are neglecting it. HR leaders should work with other higher-ups at their company to create a succession plan or update existing plans.

Succession planning helps ensure business continuity and reduces employee turnover. It can also reduce a company's risk and increase employee motivation, since workers will likely approve of the company filling leadership spots from inside the organization.

Here's how to create a succession plan that can ensure key positions stay filled.

What is succession planning? Succession planning is deciding how to fill leadership roles with current employees. Companies can pursue either a role-specific or a more generic approach. For a role-specific approach, leaders identify a role they must fill soon -- for example, a CFO may be retiring within the next year. They assess internal candidates, determine any skills gaps and provide coaching and development if needed. For more generic succession planning, leaders identify high-potential employees who are a good fit to eventually take on a role one or two levels above their current position. This type of succession planning includes creating a list of the competencies required for leadership success, such as strategy creation, team building and stakeholder influencing. Company leaders then assess promising employees and single out workers who need development and support. One obstacle to succession planning occurs when a current leader is reluctant to plan for their departure, said Joe Campagna, owner of My Virtual HR Director, an HR outsourcing company located in Plainfield, N.J. "[What] I see from the HR perspective [is] the people who have to identify and nurture high potentials are a little insecure and don't like developing someone that could replace them or jump over them," he said. HR leaders play a key role in promoting succession plans, Campagna said. "Succession plans, especially in larger companies, [are] really big when they first come out," he said. "Then unless HR pushes it, it doesn't even exist."