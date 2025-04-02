7 strategies for improving HR technology adoption

Amid the constant GenAI hype, it's no surprise that HR technology remains a top priority for HR leaders in 2025.

Yet, despite significant attention and investment, employee adoption of HR technology remains low. Gartner research found the average HR information system sees an adoption rate of just 32%, and nearly half (48%) of HR leaders in a Gartner 2023 survey cited low adoption as a top hurdle.

HR technology is not only just essential for an efficient and effective HR function, but it is a key driver of digital transformation and business success. However, without strong adoption, these investments fail to deliver their full potential.

To unlock the power of HR technology, HR leaders must address three key adoption barriers:

Failure to drive behavioral and cultural changes. Employee difficulty with navigating HR technology. Lack of technology integration into regular routines.

Most organizations attempt large-scale campaigns to drive HR technology adoption, yet they often fail to drive real behavioral change. A more effective approach is to focus on incorporating small-scale, easy-to-implement "hacks" to create meaningful impact.

Here are seven practical hacks that HR leaders can use to address both cultural and technological adoption challenges.

1. Start engaging end users at the selection stage Selecting HR technology without user input leads to poor adoption. Involving end users early helps gather valuable feedback and confirm the software aligns with broader needs, strengthening buy-in. The best time to do this is during the selection and planning stages, particularly in vendor discovery, to enhance requests for proposal and vendor responses. While not all employees can be involved, organizations can use focus groups, surveys or volunteers to capture diverse perspectives. Open communication about the decision-making process and its limitations is crucial to manage expectations effectively.

2. Build a user community that promotes learning Foster a collaborative environment where employees share their HR technology knowledge and experiences, such as creating and circulating videos of key discoveries or lessons. This builds a culture of peer learning and boosts adoption. Learning and development, IT and frontline managers can integrate lessons into training programs and provide platforms for sharing. To maximize effectiveness, employ user-friendly tools, recognize contributions and establish clear guidelines to prevent sensitive disclosures.

3. Engage new hires with HR technology Engaging new hires with HR technology before or on their start date integrates essential tools early, helping new hires become proficient and comfortable with the system. Since onboarding requires HR technology for critical tasks, it is a crucial window to build familiarity with the tools. This approach fosters a self-service culture, reducing HR reliance and improving long-term adoption. To maximize effectiveness, provide simple instructions, follow-ups and ongoing support, while avoiding information overload. Regular check-ins and guidance reinforce learning and encourage sustained use.

4. Encourage senior leaders to lead change and inspire adoption Engaging senior leaders as change champions and visible advocates in HR technology adoption signals strong commitment, creating top-down influence that drives engagement. To ensure meaningful engagement, communicate the vision and benefits of the change early to executives, provide regular updates and integrate leadership touchpoints into key milestones. Avoid token engagement by aligning leadership actions with employee concerns and adoption goals.

5. Use simple nudge techniques to increase employee engagement Simple nudge techniques, such as reporting prompts and on-screen guidance, can subtly influence user behavior and improve HR technology adoption. Personalized nudges can encourage employees to complete training, update information and meet deadlines. HR business partners, frontline managers and HR tech teams can help tailor nudges to specific needs. Leaders should analyze data to identify friction points, such as frequent support tickets, and target those areas. To maximize impact, keep nudges concise and contextually relevant and pair them with clear instructions, while avoiding overload.

6. Integrate small doses of GenAI to enhance HR transactions Integrating generative AI (GenAI) tools, like virtual assistants and writing aids, into HR platforms brings HR technology into employees' daily workflows, driving meaningful adoption, while improving UX. HR leaders should start by engaging with their current technology vendors to assess their GenAI use cases and focus on automating simple transactions. Effective integration requires collaboration with legal and compliance, vendor management and IT. Clear communication on AI's capabilities and limitations is essential, including maintaining a "human in the loop" to review outputs and ensure accuracy.