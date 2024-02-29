How HR can serve a critical role in change management

Various circumstances, such as technology implementations and evolving market conditions, can lead to changes at organizations. During these periods, change management should be a primary focus for every company.

HR plays a critical role in managing change. HR leaders must take the lead in initiatives like communicating with employees about the change and creating resources to help workers navigate the new circumstances.

Learn more about change management and some best practices that HR leaders should follow.

What is change management and why is it important? Change management is a process that companies follow to address the effects of new organizational circumstances. The goal of change management is to help the workforce adapt to change by controlling how the change is communicated and establishing processes for executing the change.

What role does HR play in change management? HR should take the lead in communicating with their organization about changes. Communication can -- and should -- take multiple forms, such as town hall events, email notifications, and individual departmental meetings. Messaging must be consistent in content and tone, as well as include every member of the company. Failure to develop consistent and widespread communication can negatively affect the new initiative's success. Training and professional development are also integral to change management, and HR departments are usually responsible for planning, for example, system upgrade training. HR also often takes charge of company culture initiatives. For example, if a company is going through a merger or acquisition, HR staff may host small get-togethers so blended teams can get to know one another and share knowledge.