6 of the top change management applications
Change management tools can help make various aspects of a company transition, such as training, go more smoothly. Learn about some of the top applications.
Change management can be a difficult process for HR leaders and others to carry out, but some tech tools can help make the change go more smoothly.
Using change management applications can help HR leaders plan, implement and measure the success of the change. Tools like project management software and survey programs can give more insight into progress and provide ideas for how to improve.
What is change management software?
Change management software is software that companies use to improve the outcome of a change.
This category of software can include tools that help employees manage the change, assist employees as they adjust to the new software or process, track progress in adapting to the change and measure the effects of the change.
How can change management software help companies?
When a company implements a change, leaders often expect an improvement in return for the change's disruption. For example, an organization may be looking to reduce costs, improve efficiencies or increase sales.
Software can help improve adoption of a new system or measure the effects of the change, among other uses. For example, when an organization implements a new system, leaders may decide to embed a training tool in the new software, which could potentially help employees learn the software more quickly.
In addition, companies may use dashboards to compare old operations to new. Surveys can also capture feedback from employees and serve as a basis for improving FAQs and training material.
6 top change management software and tools
The following list includes change management tools, listed in alphabetical order, that cover different aspects of change management, such as online training and project management. The author chose vendors based on information from sources such as Capterra and G2 as well as software reviews and personal experience.
1. 360Learning
Training employees on a new system or process is a critical step in change management, and 360Learning can potentially help employees teach each other.
With 360Learning, any employee who possesses the right permissions can create learning content for others, and subject matter experts can add new learning material to the system alongside formal training, which can potentially improve employees' learning experience. Administrators can put permissions in place to require approval of any new content before the content is made visible to employees.
2. Asana
Asana is a project management tool that can help track and manage new initiatives.
Any user who possesses the right permissions can set up projects, and employees can add other users to projects and assign each other tasks. Dashboards and reminders notify employees when they are assigned a new task or when one is almost due.
In addition, AI features can send employees real-time status updates, help them search for projects and help users develop efficient workflows.
3. Freshworks
Freshworks is similar to help desk software that employees use to submit and track requests.
Freshworks avoids problems that can arise from employees submitting issues through multiple channels, such as email, which can lead to missed or lost requests. Freshworks can also handle requests from across the company.
The data collected from employee help requests can help leaders compile FAQs for employees, update training material and identify common issues with, for example, a software implementation.
4. SurveyMonkey
Getting feedback from employees is always important when a company is going through a transition, and survey tools can help gather those responses.
SurveyMonkey includes an intuitive interface, the ability to create custom questions, and default reports and dashboards so users don't have to create their own from scratch. Users can also choose from various question format options, such as multiple choice, open text or single-answer.
5. Tableau
Tableau is a business intelligence application that can summarize and display data in charts and graphs.
The software can integrate with multiple systems, enabling users to build dashboards that reference multiple data sources. Company leaders can use these dashboards to measure the success of a company transition and make changes if necessary.
6. WalkMe
WalkMe is a digital adoption platform that helps employees learn a new system.
WalkMe can provide tips and information directly in the new software. For example, if an employee is using a new ERP system, WalkMe can provide an answer to their question in the application instead of the employee having to leave the system to find out the answer.
WalkMe can also track employee use of a new system to help identify any problem areas.
Eric St-Jean is an independent consultant with a particular focus on HR technology, project management and Microsoft Excel training and automation. He writes about numerous business and technology areas.