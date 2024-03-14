6 of the top change management applications

Change management can be a difficult process for HR leaders and others to carry out, but some tech tools can help make the change go more smoothly.

Using change management applications can help HR leaders plan, implement and measure the success of the change. Tools like project management software and survey programs can give more insight into progress and provide ideas for how to improve.

What is change management software? Change management software is software that companies use to improve the outcome of a change. This category of software can include tools that help employees manage the change, assist employees as they adjust to the new software or process, track progress in adapting to the change and measure the effects of the change.

How can change management software help companies? When a company implements a change, leaders often expect an improvement in return for the change's disruption. For example, an organization may be looking to reduce costs, improve efficiencies or increase sales. Software can help improve adoption of a new system or measure the effects of the change, among other uses. For example, when an organization implements a new system, leaders may decide to embed a training tool in the new software, which could potentially help employees learn the software more quickly. In addition, companies may use dashboards to compare old operations to new. Surveys can also capture feedback from employees and serve as a basis for improving FAQs and training material.