New Oracle HR tools move employee experience to forefront

Oracle has introduced employee experience tools that use some of the techniques found in consumer experience platforms. HR managers can now send targeted emails to employees and get an analysis of who opened them and clicked on a link. That can give HR insight into the effectiveness of their messaging.

This open rate analysis feature is part of a broader employee experience platform called Oracle ME, which was announced this week. It combines new functions and upgrades, such as its pulse survey capability, a longstanding feature of its Fusion Cloud Human Capital Management (HCM) platform.

But the pulse survey tool now fits into a broader mission of employee experience. It is "targeted to foster the employee-manager relationship," said Yvette Cameron, senior vice president of global product strategy at Oracle Cloud HCM.

Analysts said the Oracle Fusion Cloud HCM system is using the vendor's customer experience capabilities. "Oracle has deep functional expertise in customer experience," said Evelyn McMullen, an analyst at Nucleus Research. "And the need to really cater to and engage with candidates and employees in a way similar to customer engagement puts them at an advantage in this space."

But employee experience involves more than tools, a point made by one user at a recent Oracle virtual forum about the program.

"We've tried very hard in the last two years to get purposeful in what we do, as well as how we do it," said Mike Oldham, senior director of HR operations for the Global People team at McDonald's Corp. "It starts with leading with our values."

He cited corporate efforts around COVID-19; diversity, equity and inclusion; and more recently, the firm's decision to shutter its restaurants in Russia in response to the war in Ukraine.

"There's no employee experience program or technology that can serve a stronger foundation than what you stand for as a brand," Oldman said.