Oracle upgrades skills management as U.S. workforce shifts

Oracle has significantly upgraded its Dynamic Skills management platform, underscoring the shift to skills-based hiring.

From Oracle's perspective, skills are changing so rapidly that employers might not know what skills their employees have or what they might need, said Yvette Cameron, senior vice president of global HCM product strategy at Oracle. Close to 50% of the skills today "are going to change in two to three years, as far as what's needed to manage the core work of jobs today," Cameron said.

But some skills will be "job-proof," according to a recent National Library of Medicine research paper, titled "Critical Thinking: Creating Job-Proof Skills for the Future of Work."

The paper, by Daniela Dumitru, a researcher in educational sciences at the University of Bucharest, and Diane Halpern, a professor of psychology emerita at Claremont McKenna College, argued that "relying on AI systems can lead to errors and misjudgments, emphasizing the need for human oversight."