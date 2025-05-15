7 steps for an HR system implementation project plan

Implementing a human resource information system is a complicated process, and creating a comprehensive plan can help it go more smoothly.

A project plan can help make sure that the HRIS implementation team has identified each step in the project and allowed for a reasonable amount of time to complete each step. The plan can also make sure that the company's HR leader, implementation team and key stakeholders for the software have set aside sufficient time in their schedules to participate.

Learn the steps to include in an HR system implementation project plan.

1. Define the requirements The project plan should begin with requirements gathering. This step includes getting input from the HR team, IT staff, employees, managers and other key stakeholders, such as those from payroll and finance. A lack of documented requirements makes it difficult to evaluate each HRIS and determine if it meets the company's needs.

2. Prepare for the implementation Before the implementation begins, the implementation team should confirm that they have carried out all the necessary steps that should take place before the implementation. These steps include identifying or writing policies and procedures for the configuration, confirming the data in the current system, and carrying out any necessary cleanup work, such as fixing incomplete, inconsistent or inaccurate data.

3. Evaluate HRIS candidates Whether the HR leader chooses to use an RFP process or simply approaches vendors directly, the implementation plan must include time for identifying candidates, receiving demonstrations and confirming that the functionality of each system candidate meets the company's key requirements. A product often does not meet all of a company's requirements, so the goal of this process should be to choose a product that meets the company's key requirements and as many other needs as possible.

4. Select an HRIS Once the evaluation stage is complete, the HR leader must decide which application to choose. The HR leader often makes this decision with input from the evaluation team and key stakeholders. Important considerations include the HR system's ability to meet the company's requirements, the cost of the implementation and annual licensing fees, and the proposed implementation timeline from the vendor.

5. Implement the HRIS The next step is to implement the HRIS. This process is typically carried out with implementation specialists from the selected vendor or one of its recommended partners. The specialists should know the software very well, so they can help guide the implementation team through the process. The specialists can also pass on questions to others who work for the vendor, if necessary. Other tasks that are part of the implementation include data migration from the current system, interface setup and testing. Each of these tasks can have a major effect on the final product, so the implementation team should allot enough time to make sure that the HRIS is ready at go-live.

6. Create training and documentation Before go-live, the implementation team must develop documentation and training material for employees at all levels. The vendor can also provide training material, but the implementation team will likely want to create training material that is specific for their company. For example, the company's version of the software might include different field names to meet the company's needs, so the training material should include the correct field names. In addition to developing the material, employee training must take place. This might include live events and self-guided training, such as recorded videos and documents. Training should be available before and after go-live so that all employees who require training will be able to complete it.