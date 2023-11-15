4 benefits of succession planning

Succession planning is an often overlooked yet critical component of an organization's long-term business strategy. HR leaders should work with others to create a succession plan that will help ensure a seamless transition when employees quit or retire from the company.

A succession plan identifies employees with upward mobility potential and accelerates their professional development by enrolling them in skills training or exposing them to new challenges. Succession planning eliminates some potential problems before they affect day-to-day operations, as it reveals any potential gaps in employees' skills. It also helps senior management evaluate the leadership potential within their workforce and identify the optimal candidate for each opening.

Learn more about succession planning and some of the benefits it can offer companies.

What is succession planning? Succession planning involves identifying the critical positions within an organization, then developing the professional skills of employees who possess the potential to succeed in those jobs. HR staff once relied on manager feedback to understand employees' skill sets, but they now use data analytics to identify high-performing, high-potential employees. Various succession planning software tools use AI and psychometric data to highlight employees who are most likely to succeed in more advanced roles. The first step in the process of developing a succession plan is to identify the most critical positions in the organization. These may include jobs currently held by individuals close to retirement age and those with specific skill sets. HR leaders should consider the effect on business operations if that person left suddenly. HR leaders should then list the skills and knowledge that each position requires, then identify likely successors for each role and create a plan to prepare them for the job.