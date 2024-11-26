How to create an IT succession plan for key tech roles

The departure of skilled IT professionals can lead to various disruptions. One way to avoid this staffing challenge is to carry out succession planning for IT.

Organizations of virtually any type or size need succession plans so a suitably qualified and experienced candidate can assume a role when a key employee, particularly a leader, departs the company. Succession plans are often not created early enough.

Many IT jobs require specialized credentials and experience, making them more difficult to replace. For example, a network engineer might not be able to transition into a role as data storage manager. Because of the department's staffing challenges, IT succession planning should be an ongoing activity that includes regularly reviewing current IT department staff, identifying individuals who might leave the company, analyzing other employees as potential replacements and searching for possible external candidates on social media and job search websites.

Here's more about succession planning and some key steps that can help IT leaders and HR leaders carry out succession planning, including a template to assist in the process.

Why an IT succession plan is important Within most organizations, IT is a key enabler for day-to-day business. Specialized applications such as ERP have become essential tools for many companies, and IT teams are instrumental in managing software. Line departments depend extensively on IT to perform their activities without interruption. Because of IT roles' specialized skills, an IT succession plan should not just focus on the C-level positions, such as the CIO, the CTO or the CISO, but instead address virtually all positions within an IT department. Failure to establish succession plans increases the risk of losing valuable talent and expertise. Senior employees have gained knowledge and contacts that might not be easy to replicate. Succession plans can also be an important part of IT disaster recovery, as they identify the right people to temporarily take over a certain position in the event of an emergency. A succession plan in this instance does not necessarily mean the successor will take over the other person's job permanently. Instead, the plan ensures continuity of IT operations and leadership during a disruptive event.