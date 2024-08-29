4 key strategies for retaining top tech talent

High IT worker turnover can put pressure on CIOs and IT leaders and lead to a number of negative consequences for companies, including reduced revenue.

Various causes can lead to IT worker departures. IT professionals can get bored easily, especially if they don't feel challenged by tech projects. IT staff might also feel disengaged from the company due to factors like a low IT budget, unreasonable demands on IT and lack of attention from company leaders.

CIOs and IT leaders must act to avoid IT talent departures.

CIOS and IT leaders must work with others, including HR, to prevent employee departures before they occur.

The hiring process requires employee time and money, and employee departures result in a loss of institutional knowledge. Employee departures can potentially decrease employee morale and productivity, and a high employee turnover rate can be an indication of a bigger problem, such as a toxic workplace culture .

4 strategies to retain IT staff

These strategies can help CIOs and IT leaders keep employees at their company and improve their company's tech talent turnover rate.

1. Understand employees' challenges and needs

Employees want to feel respected and feel like their voices are heard, so CIOs must demonstrate that they value their workers.

Workers might be dealing with personal situations, like family problems, that can negatively affect their work. Employees experiencing personal issues and working in an already poorly managed environment can lead to conflict in the workplace.

CIOs and IT leaders must become better acquainted with their employees so they can improve their relationships with their workers and understand what they're going through. A simple question can provide a starting point: What can the company do to improve the jobs of IT staff?

Off-site team-building events and social gatherings can all help improve employee engagement as well as publicly recognizing IT team members for their achievements.

2. Include IT professionals in decision-making

Many IT professionals feel like they aren't included in important business decisions, and they might believe that company leaders see them as disposable. CIOs should share what's going on behind the scenes whenever possible so IT professionals feel involved.

In addition, company executives should engage with IT staff about critical business decisions so IT workers will feel appreciated. IT staff might be able to share insights that the leaders won't have heard elsewhere. Company leaders should also ask IT workers for their input on areas that don't directly involve their department.

Reaching out to IT staff will demonstrate that leaders value all employees' contributions.

3. Encourage continuing education

A frequent gap in the management of IT professionals -- and one of the biggest contributors to their departures -- is a lack of sponsorship for continuing education, such as conferences, courses and time off for self-study. Almost all aspects of IT are continuously evolving, and ongoing employee training and development is important for workers and their companies.

CIOs should consider setting aside a portion of their budget for ongoing education. Once they have done so, CIOs must make sure workers know about the available funds and are using them.

4. Hold IT staff accountable

IT talent will progress more quickly as employees if they are held to clear metrics. Requiring that IT staff meet certain standards will help them succeed as employees, which will make them happier at work. CIOs and other leaders should work with HR to establish these requirements for IT staff.

Establishing ways to measure the progress of IT staff will also make managing those employees easier, as IT leaders will be able to clearly see how their staff has progressed as workers.

CIOs should also demonstrate that they are open to feedback from IT staff. Employees might leave the company if they feel like they're being held to unrealistic standards.

Kevin Beaver is an independent information security consultant, writer and professional speaker with Atlanta-based Principle Logic, LLC. With more than 30 years of experience in the industry, Beaver specializes in performing vulnerability and penetration tests, as well as virtual CISO consulting work.