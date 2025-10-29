6 strategic LMS use cases driving workforce transformation

Attracting and retaining workers remains a top imperative for all companies, and a learning management system, or LMS, can enable good employee experiences as well as reduce employee turnover.

An LMS is technology that helps organizations carry out and evaluate a learning plan. Employees might use an LMS to learn new skills or complete compliance training, among other tasks. Making the learning journey a positive experience can help maximize the ROI of the application and foster employee engagement. As such, HR leaders such as CHROs and chief people officers should learn more about how LMSes can help companies carry out various objectives, from risk reduction to succession planning.

Here are six LMS use cases that can benefit companies in various ways.

1. Upskilling and reskilling Many employees join a particular company not only because of the role that they are applying for but also because of the potential for growth and promotions. Investing in employee development can benefit organizations because their workers will gain new knowledge that they can apply to their jobs. One skill employees might need to gain now is working with AI. Employees must learn not only how to use AI tools effectively but also how to avoid potential pitfalls, such as erroneous results. Other potential course topics include soft skills, such as leadership development, and task-oriented skills, such as how to use a new software application.

2. Compliance training and safety Companies must ensure that all employees complete compliance training to avoid employee injuries, lawsuits and potential reputational damage. This type of training is even more critical for roles where employees are working with dangerous equipment or materials, such as large machines or explosive substances. Compliance training helps reduce overall company risk.

3. Improvement of employee engagement and EX Keeping employees engaged can be difficult, but it is crucial for all organizations, as employee turnover can be expensive as well as disruptive. Providing employees with interesting learning options, such as videos and ways to chat with other students, and rewarding workers who continue to upskill themselves can lead to improved employee engagement and experiences. One way to encourage employees to continue their learning journey is by gamifying the learning process, including rewarding employees with points and providing a leaderboard.

4. Leadership development and succession planning Succession planning is important for any organization, and an LMS can help companies implement it in conjunction with other methods, such as stretch assignments and personal coaching. Employees whom leaders have identified as succession candidates can follow custom learning paths on an LMS, which can help advance their knowledge in key areas. Knowing that they are being nurtured for leadership by their company can also help improve employee morale and commitment.

5. Support of hybrid and global workforces An LMS can make employee learning more flexible if a company has locations all over the world or hybrid workers. It enables employees to go through the training process regardless of their location, which is less complicated than scheduling in-person sessions for employees. It also allows workers to take classes when it's convenient for them, which could improve employee experience. Additionally, an LMS can potentially offer more learning topics than a live trainer, which makes it more likely that workers will pursue multiple topics that could enhance their engagement as well as their skill sets.