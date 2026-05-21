Docusign upgrades AI-fueled contract management platform

Digital signature vendor Docusign is forging further into automated, AI-powered contract management, with plans to add numerous tools for sales and HR teams to its Intelligent Agreement Management suite rolling out this year.

The AI agents automate contract review against business rules and policies, and request approvals as they move through workflows. They also monitor for risk and compliance issues, flag them and trigger next steps when they're found.

Docusign also released an agent builder that customizes HR agreements and sales contract workflows unique to how a company manages deals, renewals and approvals. The agents connect to large language models from Anthropic, Google and OpenAI to operate on plain-language queries.

"If you look at the whole agreement journey, end to end, signature plays a very critical part, but it's still one part of it," said Sagnik Nandy, CTO at Docusign. "If you look at the whole agreement journey, it's riddled with inefficiencies."

Docusign also has bundled department-specific features in IAM for Sales and IAM for HR. The sales side integrates contract management features into leading CRMs, including Microsoft Dynamics 365, Salesforce and SAP.

IAM for HR manages employee agreements and other personnel documentation, such as the U.S. government's I-9 eligibility verification forms. The company is also building partnerships with numerous legal AI tech systems such as Harvey, Legora and Thomson Reuters' CoCounsel.

Some of the tools are in closed beta now and will roll out this summer; others will enter beta in June.

Docusign's chat interface avails users to different user-configured contract management agents to take on tasks such as checking for compliance and negotiating new terms.