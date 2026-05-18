Using a citizen developer program to boost AI deployments

The idea of citizen developers sounds promising -- nontechnical workers employing user-friendly programming tools to write and customize software -- but how realistic is it?

At Ducker Carlisle, a management consulting firm, the results in both user adoption and bottom-line results are very real. Late last year, it started a citizen developer program when IT's data science and AI specialists became overwhelmed with requests for AI applications. Around 80 of the 200 employees signed up from a broad range of departments, including research, sales, HR and finance.

The resulting AI apps automated dozens of tasks, cutting operating costs by 3%, breaking the AI logjam and freeing IT staff for other projects, according to the company.

In this episode of Enterprise Apps Unpacked, Fabien Cros, Ducker Carlisle's chief data and AI officer, explains how the citizen developer program works and offers tips on starting one.

Fabien Cros Fabien Cros