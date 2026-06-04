Context is the make-or-break layer for AI in production

Intelligence and advice powered by decades of global expertise and comprehensive coverage of the tech markets.

As AI moves from contained pilots into production and agentic systems, enterprises have learned a hard lesson: the model is rarely the problem. Meaning is, and the missing ingredient is context.

Most enterprises have plenty of data. What they lack is a shared, governed layer of meaning that travels with that data wherever it lives. That business context layer becomes the foundation for everything else.

Why context matters Context is the business meaning wrapped around raw data: the definitions, relationships, rules and lineage that tell a model what a column, a metric, or an entity signifies. An AI system that does not understand what data represents produces fast, fluent and confidently wrong answers at a production scale that erodes trust faster than any accuracy benchmark can rebuild. Context is the difference between a number that signifies customers and a number that signifies quarterly net revenue under the current recognition policy. Without it, "churn" means one thing to finance, another to product and a third to sales. An agent asked about churn will blend those contradictions into outputs no one can act on.