ONC releases USCDI Version 7 with 30 new data elements

ONC has published United States Core Data for Interoperability Version 7, alongside a complementary standards bulletin that explains the updates. USCDI is a standardized set of data elements for national health information exchange that ONC updates annually based on stakeholder feedback.

Version 7 contains 30 new data elements, as well as one heavily revised element, the Tobacco and Nicotine Product Use element. Of the 31 overall new data elements, 15 are already represented in implementation specifications required in the ONC Health IT Certification Program. Their inclusion in USCDI v7, ONC said, signifies the department's commitment to aligning USCDI with existing interoperability capabilities that are already widely used.

"By expanding the scope of standardized data that is available for nationwide interoperability, the new version strengthens support for patient safety, nutrition care, and administrative burden reduction in alignment with national health and wellness priorities to Make America Healthy Again," the bulletin noted.