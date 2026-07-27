Cyberattack forces temporary closure of 83 AnMed facilities

AnMed, a nonprofit health system that serves patients in upstate South Carolina and Northeast Georgia, is responding to a cyberattack that began on Sunday, July 26. More than 80 of AnMed's facilities will be closed on Monday as the health system investigates the scope of the issue and works to restore its systems.

According to a statement posted on its website, the cybersecurity incident involves malware and has impacted AnMed's network. AnMed Medical Group and AnMed Imaging Services are closed on Monday, and patients with elective procedures scheduled for Monday will be contacted by AnMed staff with additional information.

AnMed's urgent care, emergency services, laboratory services and integrated therapy locations will remain open.

"We are coordinating closely with emergency medical services, regional hospitals and public safety partners to ensure patients continue to receive the care they need in the most appropriate setting. We are grateful to our healthcare partners across the region and to the Upstate community for their collaboration, patience and support," AnMed stated.

"We also extend sincere thanks to its physicians, nurses, advanced practice providers, clinical teams and all employees whose professionalism, flexibility and extraordinary efforts are helping ensure patients continue to receive safe care during this response."

AnMed said it would provide operational plans for the coming days as more information becomes available.

Jill Hughes has covered health tech news since 2021. Her coverage areas include cybersecurity, HIPAA compliance, interoperability, AI and EHRs.