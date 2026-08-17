March of Dimes: Maternity care deserts impact 2.4M women

The U.S. is staring down a mounting maternity care desert problem, threatening patient access to care and maternal health outcomes for millions of women nationwide, according to the latest from March of Dimes.

The biannual report, "Nowhere to Go: Maternity Care Deserts Across the U.S.," outlines the state of maternity care access. This year, March of Dimes reports that about a third (34.6%) of U.S. counties are maternity care deserts, defined as having no obstetric clinicians or birthing facilities.

The nation's maternity care deserts are home to 2.4 million women of reproductive age and are where 149,000 infants are born annually, potentially threatening healthcare access and birthing outcomes for these individuals.

"Across the country, families continue to face unnecessary barriers to maternity care with shifting healthcare and policy decisions threatening to widen gaps and weaken essential services," Cindy Rahman, president and CEO of March of Dimes, said in a press release.

"Now is the time to reimagine what maternity care can and should be by building a system that creates healthier beginnings, stronger communities, and better outcomes for generations to come. March of Dimes remains committed to that transformation, and by working together, we can build a future where every family has access to the care they need."

Patients aren't just contending with full maternity deserts, the report found. Another 3.4 million women and 209,000 infants live in counties with low or moderate access to maternity care, which can also lead to provider shortages and make it hard to access care.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, these problems are worse in rural areas, with more than half (58%) of rural counties lacking obstetric clinicians compared with 19% of urban counties.

These problems are driven by a number of trends, not least of which includes maternity ward closures.

Between January 2024 and May 2026, there were at least 96 publicized labor and delivery unit closures across 35 states. In nearly 60% of affected counties, the labor and delivery unit that closed was the only local birthing facility. This leaves more than half of U.S. counties lacking a hospital with labor and delivery services, affecting 370,000 births each year.

Ultimately, labor and delivery unit closures increased the average travel time to 25 minutes in affected communities. Women in maternity care deserts travel about three times further than those in counties with full maternity care access, the report authors added.

Long travel times have consequences for healthcare access and quality, including delayed access to prenatal care, greater odds of unplanned out-of-hospital deliveries, higher rates of maternal morbidity and higher neonatal intensive care unit admissions, March of Dimes said.

Longer travel times are also linked to higher costs for families due to transportation, childcare, missed work and temporary lodging.