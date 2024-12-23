How to overcome weaknesses in Medicaid postpartum coverage

Despite extending coverage to a full year in almost every state, Medicaid postpartum coverage has room to grow, according to an issue brief from the Urban Institute.

Most states as well as Washington, D.C., have implemented a Medicaid postpartum coverage extension that gives beneficiaries access to postpartum benefits for up to a full year after their pregnancies end. This was a big step in improving healthcare coverage for low-income, underserved pregnant people. But just because the benefits exist does not mean beneficiaries know how to use them.

Researchers from the Urban Institute delved into the strengths and shortcomings of these extensions and where states can make adjustments to ensure greater success and better patient outcomes. They spoke with experts in Medicaid and maternal health and consulted literature on the subject. Their interviewees included officials in Medicaid and public health, patient advocates and experts from health plans and provider organizations. The analysis focused on five states that have implemented postpartum Medicaid extensions: New Jersey, New Mexico, Ohio, South Carolina and Virginia.

By examining these five states' programs and discussing them with various stakeholders, the Urban Institute researchers identified areas of growth for Medicaid programs and steps toward creating more equitable and reliable postpartum coverage.

Main challenges: Care disparities and ineffective communication The researchers found that communication between states and their managed care organizations (MCOs) was not clear or comprehensive. In some states, stakeholders were not trained on the postpartum extension as they were on the Medicaid unwinding. Moreover, communications about the postpartum coverage extension were sometimes overshadowed by the volume of communications related to the Medicaid unwinding. Some states failed to effectively communicate that beneficiaries are eligible for 12-month postpartum coverage after any pregnancy ends, not solely after a live delivery. Also, beneficiaries were not always aware that Medicaid postpartum coverage extends beyond postpartum care to benefits like behavioral healthcare. In addition to communication challenges, some states found that beneficiaries had trouble accessing extended postpartum benefits due to health equity gaps. The rollout of extended coverage sometimes contributed to or exacerbated care disparities. Due to the way that postpartum and post-pregnancy coverage extensions were integrated into larger maternal health initiatives, experts find it hard to track the health equity impact of these initiatives. Care coordination for perinatal care could provide an answer to these challenges and often boosts health equity in other healthcare sectors. However, for the Medicaid maternal patient population, care coordination interventions were insufficient due to a variety of challenges. For example, not all beneficiaries were offered perinatal case management and many beneficiaries do not attend first trimester care visits even after multiple communications from their MCOs. These challenges leave many low-income, underserved patients at higher risk during their pregnancies. Additionally, the researchers found that access to maternal behavioral healthcare is difficult, especially due to maternal mental healthcare provider shortages and inaccurate MCO provider directories. The states found MCOs lacking in certain areas, and interviewees called for greater accountability. For example, MCOs might offer limited provider networks that lack the broad range of care pregnant people need. Community health workers, midwives, doulas, ob-gyns and other provider and community supports are important facets of high-quality postpartum care. Some MCO efforts to improve quality of care, while well-intended, were not well executed. For example, many MCOs that offered supplemental benefits, such as gym memberships and incentives, did not ensure that members were aware of these options or did not make the benefits available to pregnant and postpartum individuals. As previously stated, MCOs' lack of care coordination impacted health equity for patients, but it also reduced the overall quality of care for pregnant members across the health plans. Disconnects between community-based or public health organizations and their MCO partners can affect the quality of patient handoffs between health plans and community representatives and impede community health workers' ability to connect beneficiaries with MCO resources. Beyond the lack of transparency around benefits, MCOs are not always transparent about the results of their efforts.