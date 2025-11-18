March of Dimes: U.S. gets D+ in preterm birth rates, maternal equity

The United States is clocking another dismal maternal and infant health report card, with the latest assessment from March of Dimes giving the nation a D+ for preterm birth rates and outlining a slew of problems with maternal health equity.

The report looked at preterm birth rates, defined as births before 37 weeks' gestation, in 2024, finding a national preterm birth rate of 10.4%. This means that nearly 380,000 babies were born preterm in 2024. That's the same rate as in 2023 and 2022, but it's up from 9.6% a decade ago.

Preterm birth rates vary by state, the assessment added. In fact, 19 states actually improved their preterm birth rates.

However, another 21 states saw their preterm birth rates worsen, while 12 saw no change.

What's more, about a third of the 100 U.S. cities with the greatest number of live births had a preterm birth grade of F. Only three of those 100 cities received an A or A-.

These findings are a cause for concern, as experts observe steep disparities based on geography, race and insurance type.

"As a clinician who has seen how much is possible when we get it right, these data are deeply frustrating," Michael Warren, M.D., March of Dimes' chief medical and health officer, said in a press release.

"We have known about risk factors for preterm birth, including prior history of preterm birth, chronic disease, and unequal access to care, for years," Warren added. "That the national rate remains unchanged while disparities continue to widen means we must deepen our commitment to research, expand maternity care access, and push for better policies that protect our nation’s moms and babies."

U.S. defined by disparities in birthing outcomes It is not new that racial/ethnic minorities, as well as individuals insured by Medicaid or living in rural areas, have poorer birthing outcomes. In this year's March of Dimes report card, researchers found that the preterm birth rate by maternal race/ethnicity was steeper for Black mothers (14.7%) than for Asian or White mothers (9.1% and 9.5%, respectively). Similar racial health disparities emerged when looking at infant mortality by maternal race/ethnicity. The infant mortality rate for babies born to Black mothers was 10.8 deaths per 1,000 live births, compared to 3.5 deaths among babies born to Asian mothers and 4.5 for babies born to White mothers. Overall, the national infant mortality rate has declined by nearly 20% in the past two decades, but babies born to Black mothers still see about 1.9 times the national rate. For maternal mortality, rates have returned to pre-pandemic levels, March of Dimes said, but disparities are still steep. There were 60.8 maternal deaths per 100,000 live births among American Indian/Alaska Native women, and 53.7 among Black women. But for White women, that figure was 19.5, while for Hispanic women it was 17.5 and for Asian women it was 13.4. It's not just race or ethnicity that predicts poor birthing outcomes. The researchers found worse preterm birth rates among mothers covered by Medicaid (11.7%) compared to those with private health insurance (9.6%).

Poor healthcare access begets poor outcomes Suboptimal birthing outcomes are, in part, the result of poor healthcare access, March of Dimes stressed. According to the report, the rate of inadequate prenatal care access was 16.1%. The organization defined inadequate prenatal care as "the percentage of babies whose mom received care beginning in the fifth month or later or less than 50% of the appropriate number of visits for the infant's gestational age." Similarly, the rate of first-trimester initiation of prenatal care was 75.5%, meaning around a quarter of moms didn't start getting prenatal care during their first trimester. Access to adequate and appropriate prenatal care is critical, as it allows for patient education and engagement, as well as for providers to flag pregnancy risk factors, such as smoking, hypertension, unhealthy weight, diabetes and hypertension in pregnancy. Without regular access to prenatal care, these risk factors may slip through the cracks and affect birthing outcomes.