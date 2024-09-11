March of Dimes report: 2.3M women live in maternal care deserts

March of Dimes recently published "Nowhere to Go: Maternity Care Deserts Across the US," a report analyzing access to maternal healthcare in the United States. As with previous years' reports, the 2024 document highlights an alarming number of maternal care deserts and emphasizes a need for collaboration between policymakers, healthcare providers, and community leaders to address the ongoing problem.

Maternal healthcare across the United States has been a hot topic of conversation over the past few years. When Roe v. Wade was overturned during Trump's presidency, access to comprehensive reproductive healthcare -- which includes maternal healthcare -- became an even greater concern, as many individuals living in states with abortion bans also live in maternal care deserts.

According to March of Dimes, approximately 4% of obstetric units in the U.S. have shut down in the past two years, further exacerbating the maternity care desert crisis.

The report looked at multiple factors that could impact access to maternal care, including chronic conditions, the availability of hospitals and birth centers, travel time to care, the availability of obstetric clinicians, fertility rates, and health insurance coverage.

What is a maternity care desert? March of Dimes divided communities into four groups: maternity care desert, low access, moderate access and full access. They designated a community as a maternity care desert if there were zero hospitals and birth centers offering obstetric care, zero obstetric clinicians per 10,000 births and any number of women 19-54 without health insurance. On the opposite end of the spectrum, full access included communities with two or more hospitals and birth centers offering obstetric care, 60 or more obstetric clinicians per 10,000 births, and any number of women 19-54 without health insurance. Low and moderate access included communities with fewer than two hospitals and birth centers offering obstetric care and fewer than 60 obstetric clinicians per 10,000 births. However, in low access areas, 10% or more of women 19-54 did not have health insurance, while in moderate access areas, less than 10% of women 19-54 did not have health insurance. With this criteria, March of Dimes determined that 35.1% of U.S. counties, or 1,104 counties, were classified as maternity care deserts. Additionally, 3.6% of women of reproductive age, or 2.3 million women, live in maternity care deserts. The report also estimated that 4.1% of babies, or 150,000 babies, were born to individuals who lived in maternity care deserts.