Hinge Health expands into virtual GI care with $105M acquisition

Digital health mergers and acquisitions are heating up in 2026, with companies looking to diversify to establish their foothold in a rapidly evolving market. The latest to make this move is virtual musculoskeletal care provider Hinge Health, which has announced plans to acquire Cylinder Health, a virtual-first gastrointestinal healthcare provider.

The deal is$105 million in cash consideration, according to the announcement.

Cylinder Health has 100 clients and partnerships with two pharmacy benefit managers. The company aims to provide personalized support for various GI issues, including bloating, weight management and chronic conditions like IBS and IBD. The digital health platform offers access to courses, microbiome testing and diet and lifestyle plans as well as virtual visits with a care team, including gastroenterologists, and registered dietitians.

Through the acquisition, Hinge Health plans to launch an integrated GI Care Program to complement its existing musculoskeletal and migraine care programs. Hinge Health's platform offers virtual physical therapy to address MSK conditions and related pain. The platform includes guided exercise sessions and access to a care team that includes physical therapists, health coaches, orthopedic specialists and an AI care assistant.

"We're entering GI care because of member and client demand," said Daniel Perez, co-founder and CEO of Hinge Health, in the press release. "Many people we already serve for back, joint, pelvic, and migraine care also have chronic digestive conditions."

The acquisition will combine Cylinder and Hinge Health's platforms in a single app slated for launch in 2027.

Virtual MSK and GI care solutions are among the digital health tools with a strong value proposition. Evaluations by the Peterson Health Technology Institute show that both types of solutions improve clinical outcomes and reduce total healthcare spending. The same cannot be said of all digital health tools, making outcome measures a key differentiator in the expanding digital health market.

The acquisition, which is subject to customary closing conditions, is expected to close in the third quarter of 2026.

The news also comes on the heels of a busy year for Hinge Health, which went public in May 2025, raising $437.3 million alongside its selling shareholders. The company has seen rising revenues in subsequent quarters, with second-quarter 2026 revenue jumping 53% year-over-year to $213 million.

In a press release announcing the company's Q2 2026 results, Perez highlighted the Cylinder Health acquisition, noting that the "expansion into GI is another step toward our vision of building a durable, multi-condition platform to automate the delivery of care."

Anuja Vaidya has covered the healthcare industry since 2012. She currently covers healthcare IT and innovation, including artificial intelligence, digital healthcare, EHRs and interoperability.