Using digital health tools to enhance digestive disease care

Disorders of gut-brain interaction, like irritable bowel syndrome, functional diarrhea, and functional constipation, can severely limit an individual's quality of life. DGBI conditions not only manifest physically, but they also have psychological repercussions. Thus, this population requires nutrition counseling and stress management alongside medications.

To provide this comprehensive care, Cleveland Clinic is offering its DGBI patients access to Ayble Health's AI-enabled digital care platform, which offers virtual behavioral healthcare and personalized nutrition support.

DGBI are widespread in the United States. According to a study published in 2023, four out of 10 U.S. adults have a DGBI, and it is more common among women and people under 65. Additionally, DGBI adversely affects an individual's quality of life and emotional well-being, resulting in elevated anxiety, depression and somatization symptoms.

Addressing the psychological effects of DGBI is critical to improving patient outcomes, noted Stephen Lupe, Psy.D., gastrointestinal (GI) psychologist and director of behavioral medicine in the department of gastroenterology, hepatology, and nutrition at Cleveland Clinic.

"What we found was, as you work with people, and you start teaching people to do some kind of relaxation, it changes the nervous system, and it changes the inflammation levels within the body, and the medications start working better, and patients feel better," he said in an interview.

Through its collaboration with Ayble Health, Cleveland Clinic aims to expand access to behavioral healthcare for digestive disease patients through digital care modalities.

What we found was, as you work with people, and you start teaching people to do some kind of relaxation, it changes the nervous system, and it changes the inflammation levels within the body, and the medications start working better, and patients feel better. Stephen Lupe, Psy.D.Gastrointestinal psychologist and director of behavioral medicine, Cleveland Clinic

A look into the digital health app's behavioral health features Ayble Health, launched in 2020, offers various resources to help DGBI patients manage their diet and psychological health. The company was born from the founder's own decade-long experience as a gastroenterology patient. "During that time, I struggled to manage my condition without adequate support beyond clinic visits and medication -- in particular, how to manage my symptoms through diet and address the psychological components to my condition," said Sam Jactel, founder and CEO of Ayble Health, in an interview. To close this care gap, Jactel founded Ayble Health, which offers mental health programs, nutrition support, wellness tools and access to a virtual care team via a mobile app. Patients enrolled in the Ayble Health app first undergo a health assessment. Based on the results of the assessment, the care team creates a customized treatment plan for the patient. The mental health programs include guided audio content on mindfulness, hypnosis, meditation, cognitive behavioral therapy and breathing techniques, as well as AI-based wellness tools to manage and track symptom progress. The nutrition support offers guidance on identifying and managing trigger foods. "It's not huge swabs of elimination," Lupe explained. "It's more like, we're going to eliminate apples and gluten out of your diet, and then we're going to track your symptoms and try to add back in as much as we can. So, we can get to a granular level [and tell patients things] like you can have a fourth of an apple before your symptoms are likely to show up." The app includes a food barcode scanner that patients can use at the grocery store to determine whether a particular item could worsen their symptoms and educational resources on grocery stores and products nationwide. As part of the collaboration, Cleveland Clinic and Ayble Health have co-developed care pathways, behavioral health content on the platform and patient engagement approaches. The multidisciplinary Ayble Health virtual care team, which includes health coaches, coordinates the patient's care plan with their Cleveland Clinic providers. "By combining our virtual care platform with Cleveland Clinic's model, we aim to create an effective and holistic approach to GI care that I wish I had when I was diagnosed," Jactel said.