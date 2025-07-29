U.S. News unveils this year's best hospitals quality rankings

U.S. News & World Report has released its 2025-2026 Best Hospitals Rankings, recognizing 152 hospitals that received the Best Hospital distinction and another 504 more that received the Best Regional Hospital designation, the organization announced.

These rankings follow a June update to the Best Regional Hospitals ranking methodology, which now solely prioritizes the Procedures & Conditions ratings and not performance in specialty rankings, the organization said at the time.

Best hospital rating systems -- whether it be from U.S. News, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services or another ranking system -- are intended to be a consumer-facing tool. Ben Harder, the chief of health analysis and managing editor at U.S. News, said the publication's rankings are designed to enable healthcare consumer choice.

"For most Americans, healthcare decisions are made close to home. The Best Regional Hospitals rankings underscore the difference high-performing local medical centers make," Harder explained in a press release. "These local hospital rankings, entirely performance-driven, equip individuals and their families, in consultation with their medical providers, to choose the highest quality care available in their own communities."

This year onward, U.S. News will be limiting the number of Best Regional Hospitals to 500, or slightly above in the case of a tie. For the 2025-2026 ranking, there wound up being 504 hospitals included in the regional ratings.

The hospitals coming in on top for the regional ratings, with "regional" being defined as one of the 25 most populous metropolitan areas in the nation, include the following:

Atlanta: Emory University Hospital.

Baltimore: Johns Hopkins Hospital.

Boston: Brigham and Women's Hospital and Massachusetts General Hospital (tied).

Chicago: Northwestern Medicine-Northwestern Memorial Hospital and Rush University Medical Center (tied).

Cleveland: Cleveland Clinic.

Dallas-Fort Worth: UT Southwestern Medical Center.

Denver: UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital.

Detroit: University of Michigan Health-Ann Arbor.

Houston: Houston Methodist Hospital.

Los Angeles: Cedars-Sinai Medical Center and UCLA Medical Center (tied).

Miami-Fort Lauderdale: Cleveland Clinic Weston.

Minneapolis-St. Paul: M Health Fairview University of Minnesota Medical Center.

New York: Hackensack University Medical Center at Hackensack Meridian Health, Mount Sinai Hospital, New York-Presbyterian Hospital-Columbia and Cornell and NYU Langone Hospitals (tied).

Orlando: AdventHealth Orlando.

Philadelphia: Hospitals of the University of Pennsylvania-Penn Presbyterian.

Phoenix: Mayo Clinic-Arizona.

Raleigh-Durham: Duke University Hospital.

Riverside-San Bernardino: Loma Linda University Medical Center.

Sacramento: UC Davis Medical Center.

San Antonio: Methodist Hospital-San Antonio.

San Diego: UC San Diego Health-La Jolla, Hillcrest, and East Campus Medical Centers.

San Francisco: UCSF Health-UCSF Medical Center.

Seattle: Virginia Mason Medical Center.

Tampa-St. Petersburg: Tampa General Hospital.

Washington, D.C.: Inova Fairfax Hospital.

U.S. News gives Honor Roll, specialty care rankings In addition to hospital ratings by region, U.S. News released ratings for overall Best Hospitals ranking, Honor Roll hospitals, High Performing hospitals and Specialty Care rankings. For the Best Hospitals rating, U.S. News compared over 4,400 hospitals practicing across 15 specialties and 22 procedures to cull the 152 best-rated facilities. The publication also recognized 20 hospitals as Honor Roll hospitals, meaning they have excelled in delivering high-quality healthcare. New Honor Roll recipients this year include AdventHealth Orlando, Hackensack University Medical Center at Hackensack Meridian Health and University of Michigan Health-Ann Arbor. The High Performing hospital rating means a hospital has received the highest designation possible for the Hospitals Procedures and Conditions ratings. This year, 1,624 hospitals were deemed High Performing. Finally, U.S. News rated the top hospital by specialty, which included the following: Cancer: University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center.

Cardiology, Heart & Vascular Surgery: NYU Langone Hospitals.

Diabetes & Endocrinology: Mayo Clinic-Rochester.

Ear, Nose & Throat: University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center.

Gastroenterology & GI Surgery: Mayo Clinic-Rochester.

Geriatrics: NYU Langone Hospitals.

Neurology & Neurosurgery: NYU Langone Hospitals.

Obstetrics & Gynecology: Brigham and Women's Hospital.

Ophthalmology: Bascom Palmer Eye Institute-U. of Miami Hospital & Clinics.

Orthopedics: Hospital for Special Surgery.

Psychiatry: Massachusetts General Hospital.

Pulmonology & Lung Surgery: NYU Langone Hospitals.

Rehabilitation: Shirley Ryan AbilityLab.

Rheumatology: Johns Hopkins Hospital, Baltimore.

Urology: Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center.