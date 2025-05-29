Private practice can’t keep up with current payment rates

Inadequate payment rates are driving physicians to work at practices owned by hospitals or private equity groups versus other physicians, according to a new analysis from the American Medical Association.

Most physicians now work in hospital- or private equity-owned practices, the analysis from 5,000 physicians showed. Private practices only accounted for 42.2% of employed physicians in 2024, representing an 18-percentage-point decline from 2012, when most physicians worked in private practice.

In contrast, the share of physicians working in hospital-owned practices in 2024 increased by 11 percentage points from 23.4% in 2012 to 35.5% in 2024. About 12.0% were employed directly by a hospital, double the share in 2012.

In 2025, 6.5% of physicians also reported working at a practice owned by a private equity group. This represents an increase from about 4.5% in both 2020 and 2022.

Private practices now account for less than half of physicians in most medical specialties, the American Medical Association reported.

Payment rates spur physicians to sell practices Inadequate payment rates were the most cited reason among independent physicians who sold their practices in the last 10 years. These physicians sold their practices to either a hospital, private equity group or insurer, the report stated. In 2024, 70.8% of independent physicians said negotiating higher payment rates was a "very important" or "important" motivator for selling their practices. This reason was also at the top for physicians whose practices were sold between 2020 and 2024 and for physicians whose practices were sold between 2014 and 2019, the report found. Medicare payments to physicians are 33% less than in 2001, when adjusted for inflation, the American Medical Association reported in a separate analysis. On Jan. 1, 2025, physicians also saw a 2.83% cut to Medicare rates under the Physician Fee Schedule, which dictates the rates practices get for delivering services to Medicare beneficiaries. This marks the fifth consecutive year for Medicare physician payment rates. Medicare payment rates are part of health policy and regulation. However, private practices are also losing out on the commercial side of healthcare. Practices owned by hospitals, private equity groups and insurers tend to have more leverage during payment rate negotiations with healthcare payers. Hospitals and health systems, for example, can negotiate contracts across multiple facilities and service lines, while private practices do not have the same scale and resources to negotiate these contracts. Hospital-owned practices can also bill at a higher facility rate than private practices. However, lawmakers are considering site-neutral payment policies, as research points to better outcomes at lower costs when services are performed in a private versus outpatient setting.