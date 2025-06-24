Which hospitals have the best corporate social responsibility?

The Lown Institute is recognizing 125 hospitals nationwide for their performance on health equity, value and outcomes, honoring these for this corporate social responsibility in healthcare.

"These hospitals show that no matter how tough the environment gets, putting patients and communities first is always possible," Vikas Saini, M.D., president of the Lown Institute, said in a press release. "Those returning to the list prove that equitable, high-value care doesn't have to be rare; it's a standard hospitals can uphold year after year."

The list was culled from an assessment of more than 2,700 hospitals in the country, measuring more than 50 metrics on health equity, value and clinical outcomes. According to the Lown Institute, around half of the 125 "Honor Roll" recipients are receiving that designation for at least the second year in a row.

The top 10 acute care hospitals for health equity, value and outcomes include the following:

Duke Regional Hospital (Durham, N.C.).

Fort Loudoun Medical Center (Lenoir City, T.N..).

Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Pflugerville (Pflugerville, T.X.).

Denver Health Main Campus (Denver, C.O.).

Methodist Medical Center (Oak Ridge, T.N.).

Prisma Health Baptist Hospital (Columbia, S.C.).

TriStar Horizon Medical Center (Dickson, T.N.).

Sharon Hospital (Sharon, C.T.).

Inspira Medical Center Vineland (Vineland, N.J.).

Southern California Hospital at Hollywood (Los Angeles, C.A.).

Notably, Honor Roll hospitals hail from all over the country. While the expected large health systems and academic medical centers populate the list, there are also appearances from smaller, rural hospitals that are less resourced. The Lown Institute said this demonstrates that providing high-quality, equitable and socially responsible care does not have the come with a high price tag.

That said, there was another key commonality across the Honor Roll hospitals regardless of geography: lower-than-average CEO pay.

With CEO pay climbing up into the millions at some nonprofit health systems, this is notable. Hospitals and health systems with lower compensation rates for their chief executives might be able to funnel more resources into social responsibility, including their obligations for community care as part of their nonprofit status.