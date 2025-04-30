Leapfrog: Hospitals give sustained effort in patient safety

The Leapfrog Group is honoring 346 healthcare organizations for being "Straight A" hospitals, meaning the facilities have received top marks from the company for overall patient safety for more than two years.

Released as a part of Leapfrog's Spring 2025 Safety Grades, the Straight A designation was awarded to 12% of all eligible hospitals, the patient safety company said. Being a Straight A hospital signals sustained improvement in patient safety, which should be an industry-wide goal, according to Leah Binder, the president and CEO of The Leapfrog Group.

"All hospitals should be proud to earn an 'A,' but they should not rest on that laurel. Patient safety is a relentless, never-ending quest to put patients first," Binder said in a press release. "That’s why Leapfrog is highlighting the hospitals across the U.S. that have earned Straight A's for over two years. Sustaining an A over multiple years reflects a deep-rooted commitment to patient safety."

Within that group of more than 300 hospitals receiving the Straight A designation is a subset of 11 hospitals that have earned A's for all 27 grading rounds that Leapfrog has published over the past 13 years. Those all-time Straight A hospitals include the following:

Endeavor Health Elmhurst Hospital (Illinois).

French Hospital Medical Center (California).

Inova Loudoun Hospital (Virginia).

Kaiser Permanente Orange County-Anaheim Medical Center (California).

Mayo Clinic-Phoenix (Arizona).

Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital (Illinois).

Saint Anne's Hospital (Massachusetts).

Sentara CarePlex Hospital (Virginia).

Sentara Leigh Hospital (Virginia).

University of Chicago Medical Center (Illinois).

Virginia Mason Medical Center (Washington).