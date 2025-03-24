Leapfrog: Patient safety in maternity care slow to improve

The state of patient safety in maternity care is middling at best, with the nation still not rebounding from devastating dips in avoidable C-sections and roiled in maternity health equity issues, according to the latest from The Leapfrog Group.

The patient safety nonprofit group's "State of Maternity Care in U.S. Hospitals" report particularly showed stagnancy in already dismal Nulliparous, Term, Singleton, Vertex (NTSV) C-sections.

NTSV C-sections refer to those among first-time mothers carrying a single, full-term baby in a head-down position. These C-sections are often avoidable, Leapfrog said, because they represent optimal conditions for a vaginal birth.

The report did have a bright spot: the U.S. has considerably lowered its episiotomy rates, a key metric of patient safety in maternity care.

"We applaud the hospitals that voluntarily make this data available to the public through Leapfrog. Transparency takes courage, and it is the critical first step on the path to real change," Leah Binder, Leapfrog President & CEO, said in a press release. "We congratulate hospitals on reducing episiotomy rates, which has made a difference for thousands of women and babies. However, we urge renewed efforts to lower C-section rates and continue improving maternity care for all patients."

Dismal C-section rates remain stagnant The Leapfrog report showed that C-section rates did not get worse in the past year, but they also have not gotten better since C-section rates spiked during the COVID-19 pandemic. C-sections are sometimes medically necessary, even among NTSV births, but Leapfrog said clinicians should avoid them when possible. "While sometimes necessary, C-sections carry risks like infection, blood clots, longer recovery times and complications in future pregnancies," the Leapfrog report authors added as a caveat. "They can also affect newborn health, increasing the likelihood of NICU admission due to breathing difficulties." Leapfrog has set a benchmark goal of an NTSV C-section rate of 23.6% or lower by 2030, which the nation was on track to achieve until COVID hit. In 2020, the average nationwide NTSV C-section rate was 24.5%. After only a modest increase in 2021, the rate spiked to 25% in 2022, where it's generally remained ever since. What's more, The Leapfrog Group flagged racial disparities in NTSV C-section rates, with non-Hispanic Black people being more likely to have an NTSV C-section than their non-Hispanic White counterparts. This disparity is pervasive, with one in five hospitals reporting to Leapfrog having an NTSV C-section disparity between Black and White patients. The report also called attention to NTSV C-section disparities affecting other races. For example, 5% of hospitals have a disparity between Hispanic and White patients, 14.7% have a disparity between Asian and White people and 11.5% have a disparity between American Indian and White people.

Episiotomy rates dropped significantly While The Leapfrog Group reported little progress in NTSV C-sections, the change in the nation's episiotomy rate was a bright spot for the report. Episiotomies, which are discouraged for routine use, carry serious risks, including severe perineal tears, loss of bladder or bowel control, pelvic floor disorders, infections and prolonged recovery, often leading to chronic discomfort, Leapfrog said. Leapfrog's benchmark for episiotomies is a rate of 5% or lower, and the nation's hospitals are delivering on that. Since 2012, the average episiotomy rate has declined by 73%. As of 2024, the national average has dropped to 3.4%. Still, Leapfrog cautioned that episiotomy rates vary by hospital, so it is important for patients and their families to research specific hospitals to assess risk.

Early elective delivery rates remain elusive The Leapfrog Group didn't have a perfect measure of early elective delivery rates, primarily due to changes in reporting to other healthcare bodies on whose data Leapfrog's report relies. Early elective delivery, or scheduling birth without medical necessity before 39 weeks of gestation, has serious risks. These risks include increased likelihood of C-section, postpartum complications for parent and baby, higher neonatal mortality rates and increased NICU admissions. They also usually result in longer hospital stays and higher healthcare costs for patients and payers. The Leapfrog Group is not able to report on early elective delivery rates by hospitals anymore because that metric is no longer required by governing bodies like CMS and the Joint Commission. Instead, The Leapfrog Group asked reporting hospitals whether they have an organizational policy to prevent early elective deliveries. In 2024, 85.9% of reporting hospitals said that they do have such a policy. "While this is a credit to the vast majority of hospitals, still one in seven hospitals reporting to Leapfrog have not adopted policies to reduce early elective deliveries," the report authors said.