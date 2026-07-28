Griffin Health combines AI & navigation in lung nodule follow-up program

AI is giving health systems new ways to identify patients with incidental findings in medical imaging. But identifying those patients is only the first step. The bigger challenge is making sure they receive the recommended care.

At Griffin Health, a community health system in Connecticut, leaders recognized a potential care gap for patients with incidental pulmonary nodules. Incidental pulmonary nodules are small spots on the lung discovered unexpectedly during imaging performed for another reason. While many do not require treatment, some require additional evaluation to determine whether they could represent early lung cancer or another condition.

Patients who meet established screening criteria -- including age and smoking history -- are enrolled in a low-dose CT program that regularly screens for early signs of lung cancer. But many people with incidental pulmonary nodules discovered during imaging performed for unrelated reasons fall outside those criteria. Griffin had no systematic way to identify or follow up with those patients.

To close the gap, Griffin implemented an AI platform from Inflo Health and paired it with a navigator-led follow-up program.

AI and navigation work together Before implementing the platform, Griffin had no practical way to review radiology reports across more than 100,000 imaging studies each year and determine which patients might need additional attention. Christine Cooper, vice president of diagnostic and cancer services at Griffin Health, emphasized that incidental pulmonary nodules were already being documented in radiology reports. AI simply gave the health system a way to identify and track those patients systematically. "There was a real void in terms of how we could evaluate patients for incidental pulmonary nodules. We didn't have technology," she said. Inflo Health's AI platform mines data from radiology reports and generates a daily worklist of patients who have documentation of incidental pulmonary nodules in the EHR. The worklist is reviewed by a diagnostic navigator, a board-certified radiologic technologist, who also oversees Griffin's low-dose CT lung cancer screening program. The navigator examines each patient's medical record to determine whether the recommended follow-up has already occurred, Cooper said. If the patient received care outside Griffin, the navigator can also review records through Connecticut's health information exchange. If care is already underway, no additional action may be needed. If it's not, the navigator helps close the gap. For patients with a primary care physician, she contacts the physician's office to help coordinate next steps, Cooper explained. For those without a primary care physician, she contacts the patient directly to help connect them with ongoing care. The goal is not to duplicate care that's already underway, but to identify people who may have fallen through the cracks. Cooper said the navigator provides an additional layer of support for primary care providers as well, helping ensure the recommended follow-up is not overlooked. "There's so much information coming at [physicians] that things get missed. You need people to be behind all of that," Cooper said.

Reaching patients beyond traditional screening The AI-supported program is also helping Griffin Health reach underserved patients. The health system found that the demographic of patients with incidental pulmonary nodules differs from those enrolled in its low-dose CT lung cancer screening program. Unlike the screening program, which depends on physician referrals and established eligibility criteria, incidental findings come from patients entering the health system through the emergency department, inpatient units and outpatient imaging. As a result, the AI-supported incidental findings program reaches a more diverse patient population, including patients without regular access to care, Cooper said. Although emergency physicians may recommend additional evaluation and provide referrals, some patients never establish that next connection. Cooper stated that the navigator helps bridge that gap by contacting patients directly, helping them establish care and, when appropriate, connecting eligible patients to Griffin's ongoing low-dose CT lung cancer screening program.