Clinical AI company Aidoc snags $150M in new funding

Aidoc, a clinical AI company focused on medical imaging analysis and workflow optimization, has raised $150 million in a Series E funding round, bringing its total funding to over $500 million.

Aidoc's proprietary aiOS aggregates and analyzes medical data and imaging to detect diagnostic errors and flag abnormalities. The aiOS powers various clinical AI solutions for radiology, cardiology, neurovascular and vascular disease. The automated solutions offer real-time alerts for urgent cases and a mobile imaging viewer for cross-departmental communication.

The company offers 17 FDA-cleared algorithms, including its clinical foundation model, CARE. The model received FDA clearance as a CT-based AI triage solution for 11 indications earlier this year. The indications include spleen, liver and kidney injury, pelvic fracture and intestinal ischemia.

The clearance represents the first time the FDA cleared a set of double-digit acute indications powered by a single foundation model.

With the new funds, Aidoc plans to further develop and scale the CARE foundation model, expanding its use across new clinical indications and capabilities, such as automated creation of imaging draft reports. The funds will also support the global deployment of the aiOS platform.

"By 2030, every complex diagnostic decision should be supported by AI that enables earlier detection and reduces preventable error," said Elad Walach, co-founder and CEO of Aidoc, in the press release.

"We feel a deep responsibility to deploy CARE safely and at scale across health systems. This funding accelerates comprehensive disease coverage and advances end-to-end AI across CT and X-ray, spanning the full workflow including pixel to draft report within two years."

Growth Equity at Goldman Sachs Alternatives led the funding round, which includes participation from General Catalyst, SoftBank Vision Fund 2 and NVentures, NVIDIA's venture capital arm.

"Aidoc pairs advanced technology with regulatory rigor in a way that few companies have achieved," said Christian Resch, partner at Growth Equity at Goldman Sachs Alternatives, in the press release.

In addition to clearance for its CT-based triage solution noted above, Aidoc has also received FDA approval for its triaging and notification algorithms for incidental pulmonary embolism and pneumothorax on X-ray exams.

The new funding comes as AI continues to accelerate digital health funding. In a recent Rock Health report, authors noted that AI has become a core component of digital health solutions, helping push overall funding to $4 billion in the first quarter of 2026. They further noted that the AI-based companies most successful at raising funding are those focused on complex, workflow-embedded use cases.

Anuja Vaidya has covered the healthcare industry since 2012. She currently covers the virtual healthcare landscape, including telehealth, remote patient monitoring and digital therapeutics.