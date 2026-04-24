Comfort, affordability top drivers of digital mental health tool use

Use of digital mental health tools, including apps and chatbots, is on the rise in the U.S., with most saying that using a tool for mental health issues is more comfortable than in-person care, according to a recent report.

The report presents findings from a survey of 1,000 registered U.S. voters conducted between Dec. 10 and 15, 2025. The Bipartisan Policy Center, in partnership with Public Opinion Strategies, conducted the nationally representative survey.

Digital mental health tools reduce perceived stigma The survey shows that a vast majority of Americans view digital mental health tools as very helpful (32%) or at least somewhat helpful (57%). Only 2% of respondents said they were not at all helpful. Comfort and affordability emerged as the top reasons Americans turned to digital tools for mental health support. Two-thirds of survey respondents (68%) said they felt more comfortable using a digital mental health tool than speaking with someone in person, while 53% said digital mental health tools were more affordable. Only 7% said they used digital tools because they couldn't find a therapist or mental health provider. "User preference is a major driver of the shift toward digital tools," the report stated. "Individuals may feel more comfortable using these solutions because they offer perceived privacy, anonymity, and a non-judgmental space to express concerns." Mental health-specific apps were the most popular digital mental health tools (60%), followed by general-purpose chatbots (46%). Only 35% of survey respondents reported using a digital mental health tool recommended or prescribed by a healthcare provider.