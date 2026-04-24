yj - stock.adobe.com
Comfort, affordability top drivers of digital mental health tool use
Americans are increasingly turning to apps and chatbots, noting that they are comfortable and affordable options for mental healthcare.
Use of digital mental health tools, including apps and chatbots, is on the rise in the U.S., with most saying that using a tool for mental health issues is more comfortable than in-person care, according to a recent report.
The report presents findings from a survey of 1,000 registered U.S. voters conducted between Dec. 10 and 15, 2025. The Bipartisan Policy Center, in partnership with Public Opinion Strategies, conducted the nationally representative survey.
Digital mental health tools reduce perceived stigma
The survey shows that a vast majority of Americans view digital mental health tools as very helpful (32%) or at least somewhat helpful (57%). Only 2% of respondents said they were not at all helpful.
Comfort and affordability emerged as the top reasons Americans turned to digital tools for mental health support. Two-thirds of survey respondents (68%) said they felt more comfortable using a digital mental health tool than speaking with someone in person, while 53% said digital mental health tools were more affordable. Only 7% said they used digital tools because they couldn't find a therapist or mental health provider.
"User preference is a major driver of the shift toward digital tools," the report stated. "Individuals may feel more comfortable using these solutions because they offer perceived privacy, anonymity, and a non-judgmental space to express concerns."
Mental health-specific apps were the most popular digital mental health tools (60%), followed by general-purpose chatbots (46%). Only 35% of survey respondents reported using a digital mental health tool recommended or prescribed by a healthcare provider.
Digital mental health tool use varies by age, residence
The survey shows that a majority of Americans using digital mental health tools were between the ages of 18 and 44 years. Nearly half of 18-to-34-year-olds (47%) and 35-to-44-year-olds (46%) said they had used a self-guided online or digital tool to support their mental health or well-being.
The figure dropped in age groups older than 45, with only 9% of seniors over 65 saying they had used digital mental health tools. The report noted that older adults cite various barriers to digital health adoption, including concerns about privacy and usability.
Use of digital mental health tools also varied by residence. The survey revealed that while 38% of urban Americans reported using these only, only 28% of rural residents and 24% of suburban residents reported the same. Though the mental health crisis and mental health professional workforce shortages have hit rural areas hard, the report stated that rural residents face broadband access and cost barriers that hinder digital health technology use.
Though fewer rural Americans used digital mental health tools, a greater proportion of those who did found them helpful for their mental health. A majority of rural residents (94%) said the tools were helpful, followed by 90% of those in suburban areas and 86% in urban areas.
The report concluded that, amid growing use of digital mental health tools, lawmakers should ensure these tools meet safety and efficacy standards.
Clinicians appear to share this view, with the American Medical Association sending letters to Congress on April 22 urging stronger guardrails on the use of AI chatbots in mental healthcare. The letters highlighted various data privacy and mental health impact concerns, recommending that lawmakers implement safeguards to ensure transparency and prohibit these tools from diagnosing or treating mental health conditions.
Anuja Vaidya has covered the healthcare industry since 2012. She currently covers the virtual healthcare landscape, including telehealth, remote patient monitoring and digital therapeutics.