Agentic AI meets specialty care: How an orthopedic practice is simplifying post-surgical care

Healthcare's enthusiasm for AI is not limited to large hospital systems with thousands of employees. Even specialty providers and private practices are turning to AI to ease administrative woes and increase efficiency as margins tighten.

One example is Michigan Orthopedic Center, a Lansing, Michigan-based practice with 11 surgeons and approximately 20 total providers that specialize in bone, joint and spine issues. Michigan Orthopedic Center was struggling with high call volume and limited staff, leading them to collaborate with healthcare AI vendor IntelePeer to develop a voice-based AI system that conducts post-procedure patient assessments and generates clinical summaries.

"As I'm sure everybody knows, private practice is in an interesting spot right now because with the labor market, the labor pool, everything like that, and then where the reimbursement models are, we really need to be very cost-conscious and overhead-conscious," Clayton Dorenkamp, DO, orthopedic spine surgeon and chief technical officer at Michigan Orthopedic Center, said in an interview.

"And then we also have a population that expects more and more out of us in a good way. People are becoming more informed about their healthcare. They have more questions. They're being more cognizant and proactive about their care."

Amid these challenges, Dorenkamp's team turned to AI to reduce clinical call burden, increase efficiency and improve patient outcomes.

However, specialty practices don't have the same needs as a large multi-hospital system. It stands to reason that AI tools built for these large systems would not necessarily translate to a specialized private practice. Together with Intelepeer, the clinical team created an agentic AI tool that gathers information on pain, wound status and medication adherence and translates that information into a clinical summary that can be automatically routed to EHR workflows.

Michigan Orthopedic Center's collaboration with a vendor on a tool that closely aligns with the practice's workflows could signal what's to come for AI use in specialty care.

Why the practice turned to AI to ease post-surgical monitoring challenges With staff stretched thin and a patient population that wants answers about their health, Michigan Orthopedic Center found itself in the eye of a perfect storm. Not only was it dealing with increased call volume to their medical triage line, but the staff answering the phones did not have the same level of training as a spinal surgeon, leading to back-and-forth conversations between staff, providers and patients to extract the right clinical information over the phone. "So, that's when I started to look at AI and say, 'Well, hold on. We now have this ability to have an AI agent interact with a patient and really drive some of these important questions from the very beginning of the conversation,'" Dorenkamp said. "And I felt like this was a really good initial use case for natural language processing, because we're not asking the AI to do anything that requires a decision. We're asking it to do a better job of gathering information. So instead of somebody calling and leaving a random phone call saying, 'Oh, I have neck pain, I need Dr. Dorenkamp to call me back,' the AI can say, 'Okay, well, one, did you have surgery? When was your surgery? Where's your neck pain? What level of neck pain is it? Is it trouble breathing, trouble swallowing?'" Getting this information right away, rather than playing phone tag with patients, can help the practice increase efficiency and potentially reduce the time each staff member spends on a call, Dorenkamp said. "Hopefully, in the long term, it's going to decrease the burden on the staff and make their longevity in our clinics better," he added. The tool, known as the clinical assessment agent, is part of Intelepeer's SmartAgent suite of AI tools built specifically for specialty healthcare practices. "When you're thinking about somebody calling back because they have knee pain after surgery, you have to understand how to ask the right questions to identify what's there, being very cautious to not give medical advice or give any answers out, and really just ask the right questions," Mark Langanki, chief AI officer at Intelepeer, said in an interview. For Michigan Orthopedic Center, partnering with a healthcare AI-focused company that understands the value of compliance and governance was crucial for success. Dorenkamp was adamant that the agent they built together would not give medical advice. Rather, it would enable better, faster decisions in post-surgical care. Both Dorenkamp and Langanki stressed the importance of governance and guardrails when developing and implementing a healthcare AI tool. "LLMs out of the box are very chatty. They love to give an answer. They don't say, 'I don't know,'" Lankganki said. "So, the agentic framework really is those guardrails, but then it's the context -- what are we talking about here? The more information we can give to the LLM in real-time, either through fine-tuned models or through very good prompting and everything in between, that gives it the ability to reason through what it should ask next when you say something."

Unique AI implementation considerations for specialty care Dorenkamp stressed that a general-purpose AI tool would not necessarily fit seamlessly into his practice, prompting the team to pursue a more tailored approach. "Orthopedics is very unique. We deal with a very specific pathology," he said. As such, an effective AI tool must be trained on orthopedic and spine-specific terminology to work effectively in Dorenkamp's practice. "When I'm vetting vendors for my practice, I'm looking to see if they understand procedural specialties. Do they understand specifically orthopedic surgical prior authorization? Do they understand our CPT codes and our ICD-10 codes and, really, the world and the language we work in? Because that's different than what a GI works in versus what family practice or psychiatry works in," he noted. Dorenkamp advised specialty practices to conduct proper due diligence when selecting an AI vendor and to focus on full-stack AI companies rather than going through a lengthy contracting process with multiple companies and ending up with tools that can't communicate with each other. "I lean on partners that have established compliance records and live in this vertical because I feel assured that they're going to have my back if we have a compliance problem," he said. In addition to ensuring that the tool is a good fit for a specialty practice, organizations must effectively communicate with staff to ensure that the implementation process goes smoothly and doesn't negatively impact morale. "One of the things I've been very adamant about with our staff is that I have zero intention of replacing any of our staff with this tool," Dorenkamp noted. "Our goal in the next five years is to be staff-neutral. We don't want to have to grow our staff as reimbursement is shifting down, but we're not looking to reduce our staff because we truly need every human in the building here. The goal here is to give these people a tool that allows them to work at the top of their license." Michigan Orthopedic Center staff have been directly involved in the training process, so they understand the tool fully and are ready to work alongside it. The practice's triage manager was involved in the development, and the staff has been engaged in the design process, Dorenkamp said. workflow design process and has been engaging the staff in