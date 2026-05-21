Digital health tools play prominent role in Americans' health, wellness

Digital health tools, including apps and wearables, have been a key part of maintaining health and wellness in America, with a majority saying they want to continue using them in the next decade, according to a new survey.

Published by consultancy firm Reach3 Insights, the survey polled 1,043 nationally representative U.S. adults in December 2025.

The survey revealed that 71% of respondents have adopted health-related apps, and 64% have adopted health-related devices. Both figures are up 16% from 2021, though down slightly from 2024.

Americans are primarily using digital health tools to track biometrics (51%), physical activity (50%) and sleep (49%). These use cases vary across age groups. Gen Z is more likely to use digital health tools to track sleep, while millennials are most likely to track physical activity and Boomers and Gen X are most likely to track biometrics. Additionally, fertility and women's health apps are popular among Gen Z.

According to the survey, holistic wearables are outpacing other digital health tools in use, indicating interest in comprehensive tracking of a range of health metrics. About 24% of respondents said they used holistic wearables, up from 20% in 2024, while 22% said they used fitness-oriented wearables, down from 28% in 2024.

Most Americans want to continue using digital health tools over the next five to 10 years, with about 54% saying they want to see the same level of technology in healthcare and 34% saying they want to see more.

Amid strong future demand for digital health tools, smart rings are attracting significant attention. The survey shows that 39% of respondents want to use these tools, up from 34% in 2024. In addition, 36% want to use fitness-oriented wearables, 36% holistic wearables, 35% smart home devices and 21% smart glasses.

In terms of capabilities, Americans want the ability to track progress over time (64%), measurable and accurate data (62%) and ease of use and convenience (57%).

Further, qualitative interviews revealed that Americans view digital health tools as a critical part of their lives, with some expressing fear of losing control and confidence in their health management without them.

"Digital health tools are becoming deeply integrated into how people manage their daily lives," said Christine Nguyen, vice president at Reach3 Insights, in the press release. "Consumers increasingly describe these tools as part of their routines, motivation and peace of mind."

While utilization of digital health tools is on the rise, the survey shows that other digital healthcare services are waning. For instance, interest in telehealth services dropped from 48% in 2024 to 41% in 2025. Similarly, interest in online direct-to-consumer pharmacy declined from 41% in 2024 to 30% in 2025.

Anuja Vaidya has covered the healthcare industry since 2012. She currently covers healthcare IT and innovation, including artificial intelligence, digital healthcare, EHRs and interoperability.